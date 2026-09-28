China Plans 300+ textile standards by 2028 as carbon, digitalisation and safety move into rulebook

China is turning standards into an industrial-policy tool, extending them from conventional product quality into carbon footprints, circularity, AI-enabled manufacturing, safer chemistry and advanced textiles.

China will develop or revise more than 300 textile standards by 2028 under a three-year programme jointly issued by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, Ministry of Ecology and Environment and State Administration for Market Regulation. The plan was formally issued on March 13, 2026.

The government also intends to develop more than 10 international standards while maintaining China’s conversion rate of international textile standards into domestic standards above 85%.

Carbon and circularity enter standards

The programme covers seven areas, including new fibre materials, high-performance textiles, digital transformation, green manufacturing and product safety.

Of particular importance to exporters, China plans standards covering carbon peaking and neutrality, resource efficiency, green manufacturing, energy and water conservation, pollution reduction and recycling of waste textiles. Product carbon-footprint calculation methods for representative textile products are also among the identified priorities.

That could make environmental data increasingly embedded in normal factory management rather than treated mainly as information produced for overseas customers.

AI and machinery standards expand

China will also develop standards for integrating AI, IoT, big data and cloud computing into textile manufacturing, including applications in chemical fibre and spinning. Machinery standards covering chemical-fibre, knitting, dyeing-finishing and nonwoven equipment will also be updated.

Health and safety requirements will meanwhile track international restrictions on hazardous substances and strengthen standards covering products, manufacturing processes and environmental safety.

Implications for Pakistan

The implications extend beyond Chinese factories. China is increasingly building compliance capability into its domestic industrial infrastructure, potentially lowering the incremental cost of satisfying overseas requirements for carbon data, circularity and safer chemistry.

For Pakistani exporters, this raises the benchmark. Competing only through labour cost and tariff preferences will become harder if Chinese mills combine scale with product-level carbon data, digital production records, advanced machinery and standardised environmental performance.

Pakistan’s response should therefore focus on interoperable standards, credible carbon-footprint measurement, chemical traceability, resource-efficiency metrics and factory digitalisation. The competitive issue is no longer simply whether mills can pass an audit, but whether compliance data are routinely generated as part of production.