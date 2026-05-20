SOKO showcases low-impact denim finishing technologies at denim Première Vision Milan

The denim chemicals specialist is using Denim Première Vision to position process simplification, water reduction, and collaborative innovation as the next frontier in sustainable denim finishing.

Denim finishing technology company SOKO will present a portfolio of lower-impact denim processing solutions at Denim Première Vision Milan (20–21 May), highlighting technologies aimed at reducing water use, chemical intensity, and process complexity while maintaining commercially relevant fashion effects.

At Booth G27 in Superstudio Più, the company will showcase several finishing systems alongside collaborative denim innovation projects involving leading industry partners.

Replacing legacy denim chemistry

A key launch is SOKO Shadow, a dyeing technology developed to create vintage-style fading with tonal depth and localized ageing effects. According to the company, the chemistry naturally accumulates around seams, pocket edges, and garment stress points through controlled migration and dye-resist behaviour.

The commercial significance lies in what it may replace: conventional discharge-style effects that often depend on harsher chemical treatments.

SOKO is also introducing FROST, a non-acid wash system positioned as an alternative to traditional potassium permanganate-based acid wash processing—a finishing method increasingly scrutinized due to worker safety and environmental concerns.

The technology enables acid-wash aesthetics without potassium permanganate or pumice stones, potentially reducing chemical handling risks, sludge generation, and garment damage.

Process simplification as a sustainability lever

Perhaps the most operationally significant technology is Hydrogel, an all-in-one finishing chemistry designed to compress multiple stone-wash process steps into a single gel-based treatment environment.

SOKO claims Hydrogel can reduce:

process time by up to 50%

water consumption by up to 85%

If validated at industrial scale, these are commercially meaningful gains for laundries facing mounting cost pressure from water, energy, effluent treatment, and compliance requirements.

The gel-based process also reportedly reduces garment stress, making it relevant for stretch denim and premium constructions where fabric damage is commercially costly.

Collaboration moves upstream

Beyond chemistry, SOKO is emphasizing value-chain collaboration.

Its installation “Three Collections. One Vision.”, developed with denim pioneer Adriano Goldschmied and Pioneer Denim, combines premium fabrics with low-impact finishing concepts.

A second collaboration, “The Denim Project”, developed with Arvind, integrates SOKO technologies including Hydrogel and Lumia into capsule denim collections.

The strategic message is increasingly clear across denim manufacturing: sustainability gains will come less from isolated chemical substitutions and more from coordinated fabric-finishing-development ecosystems.