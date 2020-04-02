Spot rate ‘no change’ on cotton market

In the absence of trading activity, the official spot rate was unchanged on Tuesday, dealers said on phone. The official spot rate was unchanged at Rs8800, dealer said. The rate of seed cotton per 40kg in Sindh low quality was at Rs2800, while the best quality was unchanged at Rs4100, and in the Punjab prices of low quality were at Rs2800 while the fine type was available at Rs4600, they said.

In Sindh, Binola prices per maund were at Rs1400-1800, in Punjab rates were at Rs1650-1800, they said and the rate of polyester fibre was at Rs167 per kg, they added.

Commenting on the prevailing situation the world over, Naseem Usman, cotton analyst said that nobody is out of uncertainty owing to recession and particularly after the coronavirus. The government is trying it’s best to provide basic needs to the poor people, especially for daily wages workers, he said. The factories who want to run their businesses during lockdown. The exporters will get permission to run their plants from Tuesday. The people who want to help poor, must come forward to make their life better in days to come, others said.