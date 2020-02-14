Spotlight on Turkey at Pure Origin

Pure Origin, the new home for international garment, fabric and supply chain sourcing, put the spotlight on Turkey at the show that was held alongside Festival of Fashion Pure London at Olympia London from February 9 to 11, 2020.

“As the world’s 7th largest apparel exporter with 17billion USD export, and with 72% of total apparel export going to the EU, Turkey represents a huge opportunity for UK brands and designers, with short delivery times and integrated supply chain capabilities,” Pure Origin’s organisers said. “Turkish brands have always had a strong presence at Pure London, and this season’s show is no exception with more than 20 businesses from the region showcasing within Pure Origin, and over 20 Turkish brands showing in Pure London – supported by Turkey, Discover the potential campaign. Joining the Pure Origin line-up this season include S&M Tekstil, Titbas Tekstil, Isik Etiket, Creazone, Günerler, Ersa Tekstil, Trakya Tekstil and Aysan Tekstil among many others.”

Nihat Berktas, Turkey’s Country Manager for Pure London and Pure Origin said, “The interest in Turkish companies at the show is growing exponentially every year as the appetite for the UK market is increasing. The UK is the 2nd largest export market for Apparel/Textile for Turkey, and UK buyers are looking to manufacture more in closer countries like Turkey. Pure Origin will offer visitors a huge variety of new Turkish businesses to explore this season.”

Pure Origin, alongside Pure London, brought the entire fashion supply chain, from fibre to finished collection, under one Central London roof. Pure Origin provided access to seven curated sectors across supply and manufacturing. It also featured its own dedicated platform for content including talks, workshops, trend presentations and catwalk shows.

Pure London is the UK’s leading trade fashion buying event for womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories and young fashion. Pure London was organised by Hyve Group PLC.

Pure Origin continues to evolve into the UK’s number one destination for sourcing and manufacturing, knowledge and solutions, offering apparel, fibres and raw materials, denim, footwear and accessories, and tech and innovations.