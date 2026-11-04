Stäubli unveils next-generation S3292 Dobby and advanced weaving technologies at ITME India 2026

Stäubli looks forward to welcoming India’s weaving community to ITME India 2026, where a selection of machines will showcase its expertise in warp preparation, shedding systems and technical weaving, complemented by digital services. Among the highlights will be the new S3292 dobby, designed for high-speed air-jet weaving and particularly suited to the needs of the Indian market.

The exhibition takes place from December 4 to 9, 2026, at the India Expo Centre & Mart in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Visitors can meet the Stäubli team in Hall 14, Booth B2, to explore the technologies on display and discuss their production needs India’s textile industry spans apparel fabrics, home textiles, denim and technical textiles. As manufacturers modernize their operations, they face pressure to increase productivity, maintain fabric quality and accommodate frequent style changes, while managing costs and shortages of skilled labour. Stäubli addresses these requirements through complementary technologies for warp preparation and weaving, backed by services that support equipment throughout its working life.

A closer look at the technologies on show



SAFIR PRO S47: flexible automatic drawing-in

Handles a broad range of applications, including denim, cotton fabrics, coarse and fancy yarns, and technical yarns such as glass. With drawing-in speeds of up to 190 ends per minute and Active Warp Control 2.0, it supports consistent preparation quality and frequent style changes.



TOPMATIC: Efficient warp changes

The TOPMATIC warp knotting machine processes a wide range of staple fibre and filament yarns with minimal adjustments. Single or double-knot capability and double-end detection in warps with or without a 1:1 lease support reliable knotting quality and efficient warp changes.

Frame weaving: combining technologies for higher weaving performance

Stäubli offers a broad range of cam motions and rotary dobbies, enabling weaving mills to combine complementary technologies across their production facilities for higher weaving performance. From simple weave patterns and high-volume production to more complex fabrics and frequent style changes, each technology addresses specific production requirements.



Stäubli will introduce a new machine in its dobby range at ITME India 2026: the S3292. Designed for high-speed air-jet weaving with up to 12 frames, the new dobby features optimized movement for longer frame and heddle life. It operates at speeds up to 1,200 rpm, depending on loom parameters and application, and is tailored to denim producers and the Indian market.



Also on display, Stäubli S1792 cam motion is the productivity champion for simple fabrics. It can reach speeds of up to 1,400 rpm, depending on loom settings and application. With up to 10 frames, it is designed for maximum air-jet weaving performance, making it ideal for simple weave patterns and high-volume production.



Jacquard weaving: LX PRO and N4L PRO in the spotlight

Stäubli will present the LX PRO Jacquard machine, available in formats from 4,608 to 12,288 hooks, designed for a wide range of flat fabrics, terry cloth, and technical fabrics on air-jet and rapier looms. Known for its precision and reliability, LX PRO supports manufacturers producing upholstery, tapestry, silk textiles, apparel fabrics, and other demanding woven applications.



The N4L PRO will also be on display, offering labelling and logo weaving on selvedges and across all flat fabrics, terry cloth and technical weaves.



Customer success story: D’Decor

Founded in 1999, D’Decor is India’s largest manufacturer and exporter of curtains and upholstery fabrics. A Stäubli partner for over two decades, D’Decor operates 300 Jacquard machines, 220 dobbies and 15 automatic tying machines, including TOPMATIC and MAGMA. These technologies support high-volume production, consistent fabric quality and design flexibility, with long-term operational reliability.

“We run our machines 24/7 for almost the entire year. Some of the Stäubli machines installed decades ago are still running perfectly today. That is the true measure of quality and reliability.” Ajay Arora, Managing Director of D’Decor Home Fabrics.

MyStäubli portal and spare parts services

A touchscreen at the booth will allow visitors to explore the MyStäubli portal and Stäubli’s online services, including spare parts ordering. The team will be available to explain how these services support day-to-day equipment management