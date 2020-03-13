Stephen Cooper, Optima 3D Managing Director speaks about 3D loom innovation

Textile manufacturers, fashion designers, and buyers were among the attendees at ‘The Possibilities of 3D Weaving’, organised in partnership with the School of Design at the University of Leeds and industry partner Optima 3D.

The first part of the session was led by Dr Lindsey Waterton Taylor from the School of Design’s 3D Weaving Innovation Centre. Demonstrating the bespoke weaving kit in the Innovation Centre, Lindsey explained how 3D weaving works and the capabilities it offers compared to traditional 2D weaving. The guests also examined 3D samples of structures such as cylinders and honeycombs produced on the loom.

The guests went to Optima 3D’s premises in Huddersfield where they saw company’s new Series 500 loom in action. Stephen Cooper, Managing Director, a weaver with over four decades’ experience, set the loom running and answered lively questions from the guests on everything from the size and dimensions of the structures that can be produced.