Surat textile units assured of lignite supplies during monsoon

The Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) has assured the South Gujarat Textile Processing Association (SGTPA) of ample stocks of the fuel used to fire boilers in textile mills, unlike past few years when lignite scarcity choked its textile mills.



Over 350 textile dyeing and processing units in Surat use lignite from Tadeshwar and imported coal from Indonesia as fuel for the boilers. To allay their fears the SGPTA held a meeting GDMC. SGTPA chief Jitu Vakhariya and board members, including Vinod Agrawal, among others were in attendance at the meeting.



Sharing details about the meeting, SGTPA chief said that during the monsoon season, the industry faces problems of supply of imported coal, which is too costly and lignite supply also remains an issue. The GMDC takes out lignite from the project at Tadeshwar in Surat. During the rainy season, mining activity stops. At the meeting today, officials assured that there would not be an issue with lignite supply this year as they have made surplus stock of lignite coal from the mines.”



The price of imported coal is Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000 per tonne and its calorific value is between 5,200 to 5,500 while the price of lignite coal of Tadkeshwar is between Rs 4,000 to Rs 4,500 per tonne, and the calorific value is between 4,000 to 4,200. The SGPTA also demanded the rates of lignite coal should be reduced. Generally, the mill owners use a mixture of imported coal and lignite coal.”



SGTPA member Vinod Agrawal highlighted, “A dyeing and printing mill requires around 30 to 40 tonnes of lignite coal daily. If the quality of lignite coal is good… the quantity of usage goes down.”