Sustainable, Leading in Digitalisation and Innovative Textile Technologies at ITM 2024

ITM 2024 Exhibition will host the latest innovations in textile machineries, technologies, artificial intelligence supported machines, software and design marvel devices. Visitors who visit the ITM 2024 Exhibition, where innovations from every field of textile from weaving to knitting, from yarn to digital printing, from finishing to denim will discover innovative, environmentally friendly and pioneering technologies in digitalization for a sustainable future.
ITM 2024 International Textile Machinery Exhibition, which will be organized in collaboration with Tüyap Tüm Fuarcılık Yapım A.Ş. and Teknik Fuarcılık A.Ş. and in partnership with Textile Machinery and Accessories Industrialists Association (TEMSAD), will open its doors to its visitors at Tüyap Fair and Congress Center between 4-8 June 2024. ITM 2024 Exhibition, which will turn into a platform full of state-of-the-art machinery, digital design trends and sustainable production solutions; will give exhibitors the opportunity to discover the most up-to-date and effective applications in the sector.
|New Manufacturing Techniques such as Artificial Intelligence and Automation will be in the Spotlight at ITM 2024
2023 was a year in which sustainability, digitalization and innovation were highlighted. The use of recyclable materials, adoption of water-saving technologies and efforts to reduce carbon footprint heralded groundbreaking developments in the industry. Sustainability, digitalization, artificial intelligence and automation will continue to play a key role for the textile industry in 2024. Machines that are designed to increase production efficiency and reduce costs, new production techniques such as digitalization, artificial intelligence and automation will be one of the focus points of ITM 2024. Machinery and equipment designed to reduce environmental impact and made from sustainable materials will be featured at ITM 2024. Topics such as the use of recyclable materials, energy efficiency, waste reduction solutions, smart weaving machinery and production monitoring systems will also be presented at ITM 2024.