Taiwanese company launches eco-friendly, breathable waterproof solution for textiles

Taiwanese innovator BenQ Materials has launched Xpore, a ground-breaking new technology for waterproof and breathable textiles. “Xpore is the first genuine innovation in waterproof and breathable technology for many years, providing not only comfort – with an unprecedented ‘beyond dry’ experience – but also environment-friendly safety,” the company said in a press release.

Xpore, a refinement of BenQ Material’s AirySektor concept, is said to have almost limitless applications in performance clothing, homecare, and medical care. Xpore technology is also said to be ideal for natural fibre fabrics, such as silk, wool, and cotton, and even for special materials requested by designers, such as leather.

“Unlike existing products, Xpore technology is safe and free of harmful PTFE/PFCs (Polytetrafluoroethylene and Perfluorocarbons). Xpore technology also provides fully chemical solvent-free processes from membrane manufacturing to lamination,” the company says.

In independent tests, Xpore has demonstrated remarkable and significant advantages over the existing dominant technologies in this market, the company adds. “BenQ Materials’s membrane innovations now control moisture with 10 billion nano-pores per square inch – each 20,000x smaller than a water droplet and 200x larger than a water vapor molecule – to keep wearers dry and comfortable in all conditions.”