Techtextil Innovation Award 2024 winners announced

The winners of the prestigious Techtextil Innovation Award 2024 were announced today at a ceremony held during the leading international trade fair for technical textiles and nonwovens. Nine winners were recognized across five categories for their groundbreaking research, new products, processes, and technologies.

This year’s award winners highlight the vital role textile solutions play in driving advancements across various sectors, including aviation, automotive, medicine, and construction.



Award Highlights

Sustainability emerged as a major theme, with awards given for innovations in recycled composite materials (Centexbel), energy-efficient cooling textiles (DITF), and sustainable construction methods (ITM & IMB, Norafin Industries).



Healthcare advancements were recognized with an award for an antimicrobial technology designed to protect hospital patients (Heraeus Precious Metals).