Teijin develops a new multi-functional comfort textile

Teijin Frontier has developed a new multi-functional comfort textile for sports and outdoor apparel that combines advanced moisture management with cooling, UV protection, and visual performance features.

The Tokyo-based company used its core–sheath conjugate yarn spinning technology and proprietary fibre processing to create high-crimp, false-twist textured yarns with a full-dull finish. These yarns suppress light transmission, enhance softness, and provide effective heat and UV shielding.

In the fabric’s structure, the surface layer incorporates special core–sheath yarns, while the inner layer blends water-repellent and water-absorbent polyester yarns. This design rapidly absorbs sweat, moves it outward, and prevents moisture from migrating back to the skin, ensuring sustained dryness and comfort.

A high titanium dioxide content in the yarns blocks light and UV rays, reduces heat penetration, and minimizes transparency. The yarn arrangement also limits differences in reflectance between wet and dry areas, significantly reducing visible sweat marks.

Importantly, the textile is produced without PFAS, aligning with tightening global chemical regulations.

Teijin Frontier plans to launch the material in Japan and international markets for the Spring/Summer 2027 season, targeting sales of 150,000 metres in 2027 and 400,000 metres by 2029.