TESTEX marks 180 years as textile testing expands from quality control to global compliance

The Swiss institute’s evolution from silk conditioning to international testing and certification mirrors the textile industry’s shift from simple quality measurement toward product safety, chemistry and sustainability verification.

Swiss textile testing and certification institute TESTEX is marking its 180th anniversary in 2026, tracing its origins to the Zurich Silk Conditioning Institute established in 1846.

The original organisation addressed a highly practical trade problem: raw silk weight varied with moisture content. Independent conditioning and measurement therefore provided buyers and sellers with a reliable basis for calculating commercial weight.

From silk to textile science

TESTEX expanded beyond raw silk as the textile industry changed. A chemistry laboratory was added in 1890, while the organisation progressively broadened testing to fibres, yarns and finished textile products.

In 1970, the Zurich Silk Conditioning Institute became TESTEX AG, reflecting the transition from a specialist silk institution into a wider textile-testing organisation.

The next major change came as chemical safety and human-health concerns gained importance. TESTEX joined OEKO-TEX in 1993, extending its role from conventional physical quality testing toward assessment of textiles against human-ecological and product-safety requirements.

Certification follows global sourcing

TESTEX opened its first overseas branch in Hong Kong in 1995, following the movement of textile manufacturing toward Asia. In 2013, TESTEX and Austrian testing organisation OETI formed the TESTEX Group.

Today, the group employs more than 400 people across over 45 locations worldwide, reflecting how testing and certification have become embedded in global sourcing rather than confined to final-product inspection.

Testing becomes market infrastructure

For textile manufacturers, the wider lesson is important. Testing has moved from verifying fibre weight, strength or colourfastness toward proving restricted-substance compliance, product safety, environmental performance and certification claims.

That role is likely to deepen as brands and regulators demand more evidence behind sustainability and traceability claims. TESTEX’s 180-year history therefore illustrates a broader industry shift: what was once quality assurance is increasingly becoming market-access infrastructure.