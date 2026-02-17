Texhibition Istanbul 2026 doubles down on “smart sourcing” as Europe re-routes supply

Turkey is pitching not just capacity, but speed, design and circular options—exactly what jittery buyers are now paying for.

Texhibition Istanbul returns on 4–6 March 2026 at the Istanbul Expo Centre, positioning Turkey as the near-market workhorse for brands recalibrating lead times, risk and replenishment. The fair’s formula is scale with curation: dense sourcing across fabrics, yarns and accessories, plus curated zones that translate trend and compliance into purchasable products.

The 9th edition spans five halls and is expected to host 500+ exhibitors. Organisers are building on momentum from the September 2025 show, which drew 24,148 visitors from 110 countries—a useful signal that, even in a slower market, buyers still travel for supplier clusters that can deliver quickly.

Texhibition’s proposition is increasingly “value per meeting”. Alongside woven/knitted fabrics, denim, yarns, accessories, prints and finishes, it stages a set of commercial micro-platforms: Innovation Hub (technology/smart materials), Trends Lab (direction-setting), ReValue Stock Hub (overstock for circular sourcing), and Blue Black for denim’s high-velocity ecosystem.

If 2026 sourcing is about fewer suppliers, tighter timelines and harder proof, Turkey’s pitch is straightforward: integrated capability within trucking distance of Europe—plus a showroom that makes “innovation” and “sustainability” feel like procurement, not marketing.