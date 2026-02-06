Texworld Paris 2026: Pakistan turns up in Paris—small contingent, big message

With Europe’s sourcing bazaar crowded by giants, Pakistan’s four exhibitors were selling a simple proposition: value-added capability, not just low cost.

Texworld Paris is less a trade fair than a global sorting machine: buyers scan hundreds of suppliers, compare compliance stories, and shortlist partners for the next season. For Pakistan—still fighting a cost-and-policy squeeze at home—visibility in such venues is part marketing, part survival.

The Spring 2026 edition of Texworld Paris, staged alongside Apparel Sourcing Paris at Paris–Le Bourget, ran for three days and drew a broad international mix. Organisers positioned the 58th edition as a major European sourcing hub, with over 1,100 exhibitors from 33 countries.

Pakistan was represented by four firms—Global Textile Holdings, MRI Group, Threads & Sew, and Umar Garments—showcasing value-added textiles and garments aimed at international buyers. Faraz Malik, CEO of Global Textile Networks, described the firm’s first-time participation as encouraging for customer development across product ranges.

The numbers underline the asymmetry: Pakistan is present, but not prominent, in a hall dominated by larger exporting blocs. That makes differentiation crucial—speed, reliability, product development and compliance—rather than price promises that tariffs and energy costs can quickly invalidate.

If Pakistan wants trade-show traction to translate into orders, it must arrive with more than samples: tighter delivery commitments, clearer sustainability documentation, and scaleable categories (knits, denim, workwear, performance basics). In today’s buyer calculus, the factory that can prove consistency wins—often over the one that merely quotes cheaper.