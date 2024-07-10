The last edition of Première Vision Paris confirms the acceleration of a fast-changing global fashion market

The latest edition of PV Paris, organized by the Fashion division of GL events Exhibitions, provided an opportunity to assess the scope of expectations for the entire sector – in terms of innovation, support in navigating eco-responsibility regulations and the integration of technological change – to return to growth amid a structurally and economically challenged market.



Florence Rousson, President of the Première Vision Management Board: «Historically, Première Vision Paris is international and cross-disciplinary by nature, thanks to the industrialized nations and the complementary industry trades it brings together.



This unique quality gives us a privileged status as a global observatory. We can gauge just how much the industry needs to coconstruct, collaborate and exchange, to lay down the framework of a new era. The 1,500 Matchmaking meetings that took place among – triple February’s numbers – were a real success. For initiatives such as these, this is only the beginning, and in the coming months we will keep moving ahead with determination.»

In line with these commitments, Première Vision continues to support all players in the sector – trade federations, manufacturers, brands, designers, startups, etc by:

Making available in a single location the collective intelligence of our events’ community of professionals

Developing content about market forecasts

Opening up opportunities for co-creation, new services and solutions

A dynamic of innovations for the industry

Some 930 exhibitors (from more than 40 countries), all rigorously selected, were able to present their collections and new developments to over 8000 companies (from more than 115 countries). They were able to share in an experience and immersion rethought in a new organization of the space focused on visitor paths.