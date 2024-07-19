This week’s cotton scenario

The local cotton market remained steady this week the trading volume remained low. The rate of new cotton in Sindh remained low between Rs 17,700 to Rs 17,900 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh was also low at Rs 7,200 to Rs 7,800 per 40 kg. In Punjab, the cotton rates ranged from Rs 18,500 to Rs 18,800 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab was also higher between Rs 7,500 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg. The cotton rate in Balochistan is between Rs 17,800 to Rs 18,000 per maund and the rate of Phutti is between Rs 7,400 to Rs 7,900 per 40 kg. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 380 per kg.



Elsewhere in the world, the retail price range for Argentina cotton is between US$ 1.19 and US$ 1.23 per kilogram or between US$ 0.54 and US$ 0.56 per pound(lb). The retail price range in Argentine Peso for cotton is between ARS 276.81 and ARS 285.66 per kilogram or between ARS 125.54 and ARS 129.55 per pound(lb) in Buenos Aires and Cordoba.



The retail price range for Brazil cotton seeds is between US$ 0.67 and US$ 0.86 per kilogram or between US$ 0.30 and US$ 0.39 per pound(lb). The retail price range in Brazilian Real for cotton seeds is between BRL 3.35 and BRL 4.29 per kilogram or between BRL 1.52 and BRL 1.95 per pound(lb) in Brasilia and Rio de Janeiro.



The retail price range for Egypt cotton is between US$ 4.82 and US$ 5.78 per kilogram or between US$ 2.18 and US$ 2.62 per pound(lb). The retail price range in Egyptian Pound for cotton is between EGP 150.55 and EGP 180.66 per kilogram or between EGP 68.28 and EGP 81.93 per pound(lb) in Cairo and Alexandria.



The retail price range for Mali cotton is between US$ 0.78 and US$ 1.56 per kilogram or between US$ 0.35 and US$ 0.71 per pound(lb). The retail price range in CFA Franc BCEAO for cotton is between XOF 475.22 and XOF 950.44 per kilogram or between XOF 215.52 and XOF 431.04 per pound(lb) in Bamako and Sikasso.



The retail price range for Indian cotton is between US$ 0.58 and US$ 1.25 per kilogram or between US$ 0.26 and US$ 0.57 per pound(lb). The retail price range in Indian Rupee for cotton is between INR 47.84 and INR 103.64 per kilogram or between INR 21.69 and INR 47.00 per pound(lb).



The retail price range for China cotton seeds is between US$ 2.26 and US$ 5.29 per kilogram or between US$ 1.02 and US$ 2.40 per pound(lb). The retail price range in Yuan Renminbi for cotton seeds is between CNY 15.81 and CNY 37.10 per kilogram or between CNY 7.17 and CNY 16.83 per pound(lb) in Beijing and Shanghai.



The retail price range for Turkey cotton is between US$ 2.43 and US$ 3.65 per kilogram or between US$ 1.10 and US$ 1.65 per pound(lb). The retail price range in Turkish Lira for cotton is between TRY 48.14 and TRY 72.21 per kilogram or between TRY 21.83 and TRY 32.75 per pound.



The retail price range for Uzbekistan cotton is between US$ 0.49 and US$ 0.89 per kilogram or between US$ 0.22 and US$ 0.40 per pound(lb). The retail price range in Uzbekistan Sum for cotton is between UZS 6,148.75 and UZS 11,067.75 per kilogram or between UZS 2,788.55 and UZS 5,019.39 per pound(lb) in Tashkent and Samarkand.



The retail price range for Kazakhstan cotton is between US$ 0.78 and US$ 1.23 per kilogram or between US$ 0.35 and US$ 0.56 per pound(lb). The retail price range in Tenge for cotton is between KZT 349.69 and KZT 553.31 per kilogram or between KZT 158.59 and KZT 250.93 per pound(lb) in Nur-Sultan and Almaty.



The retail price range for US cotton is between US$ 3.92 and US$ 6.86 per kilogram or between US$ 1.78 and US$ 3.11 per pound(lb). The retail price range in Euro for cotton is between EUR 3.60 and EUR 6.29 per kilogram or between EUR 1.63 and EUR 2.85 per pound(lb) in Washington and New York.



In India, cotton prices declined by 0.33 percent to settle at 57,790 as expectations of favorable weather conditions in key growing regions are anticipated to boost supply.



In the United States, the cotton futures traded on both sides of the market ahead of Friday’s WASDE Report. This week, 11,933 bales were decertified for delivery, reducing the total certificated stock to 41,858. The quality of the U.S. crop decreased this week, dropping from 50 percent rated good to excellent to 45 percent. Cotton rated good to excellent in Texas fell to 35 percent, Oklahoma increased to 71 percent, and Kansas increased to 57 percent.



Next week will be a slightly slower week for data releases. June retail sales will be released in addition to the usual reports on crop progress and condition and export sales.



As of Thursday afternoon, grower offers totaled 17,193 bales. On the G2B platform, 1,343 bales were traded during the week, averaging 70.38 cents/lb. The average loan was 53.52, resulting in an average premium received over the loan of 16.86 cents/lb.