Thomas Waldmann, MD VDMA on trade free scenario in textile industry

Germany is one of the world’s leading suppliers, especially in the textile machinery. Thomas Waldmann, Managing Director of VDMA Textile Machinery Association said that, “Let us stand up together for what made our business globally successful: For free trade and against protectionism!”

Germany ranks the first in the export of machinery for texturing weavable materials with a share of 331 million USD. It ranks the first with a share of 840 million USD in the export of fibers and yarns, 409 million dollars in the export of felt and nonwoven fabric finishing machinery, 708 million USD in the export of textile machinery spare parts, and 1.045 billion USD in the export of dye finishing machinery. In the exports of sewing machines, Germany is second only to China and Vietnam with 484 million USD.

Among the countries from where Turkey imports the largest textile machinery, Germany ranks the first. According to statistics published by Turkish Statistics Agency, Turkey has imported 1804 pieces of circular knitting machines with a total value of 86.7 million USD in 2018. 637 of these machines were imported from China, and 616 were imported from Germany.

There are 120 Textile Technology Manufacturers within the scope of VDMA. The roundabout 120 textile technology manufacturers organized within the VDMA Textile Machinery Association represent approximately 95 % of Germany’s total production volume in this field.

According to Thomas Waldmann, Managing Director of VDMA Textile Machinery Association, “since autumn 2018, the economic situation in the textile machinery sector has become increasingly gloomy in Germany. During 2019, however, a bottom was reached. The trade conflict between China and the USA noticeably impacted business in the People’s Republic, the largest sales market. Chinese customers were very reluctant to invest. Although countries in Southeast Asia, such as Vietnam, are benefiting from the situation, demand from this region cannot compensate for the overall decline in incoming orders. ”

In response to the latest trends in the textile market, he said that the future of textile industry is more and more determined by Industry 4.0. It has many dimensions and possible fields of application – in three of them (Smart Services, Operations and Factory), key solutions are provided by the machinery industry. At ITMA in Barcelona 2019 we already saw real Industry 4.0 solutions from VDMA member companies.

So far VDMA members have seen difficult time in European market, sales have been difficult in the last 12 months. The industrial and economic challenges are currently impacting VDMA’s member companies. Unfortunately, the frameworks have become more uncertain. Protectionism is not just an American issue. We see these tendencies in other regions, too. What needs to be done? Let us stand up together for what made our business globally successful: For free trade and against protectionism!

His expectations for 2020 are to stabilize the order intake. However, a radical recovery of the markets is not expected in the next months.