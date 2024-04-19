True Connections – Carpets & Rugs in the Spotlight at DOMOTEX 2025

The place to be for the international carpet industry: As the world’s only trade fair for carpets and floor coverings, DOMOTEX brings together the entire world of carpets at the upcoming DOMOTEX – Carpets & Rugs. From 16 – 19 January 2025, innovative designs, materials and interior trends will be brought to life at the Hannover exhibition grounds.



In January 2025, specialty and furniture retailers, wholesalers, interior designers, architects and many other decision-makers will once again find a selection of high-quality textile floor coverings in four halls at the Hannover exhibition grounds – ranging from hand-woven to machine-made woven rugs, antique collector’s items to dirt-absorbing runners and carpets.



Excellence in Design

With the Carpets & Rugs Edition in 2025, DOMOTEX will be focusing on carpets and textile coverings in the odd-numbered years in future, thus opening up new perspectives on the world of carpets. In 2026 and all even-numbered years, the world’s leading platform will once again bring together the entire global carpet and flooring industry under one roof. The organizer has also announced its intention to expand the successful concept from 2024. With the annually changing focus, Deutsche Messe AG is responding to the flooring sector’s vehement request for a biennial cycle, which has been expressed for several years. The current number of registrations for January 2025 confirms the positive response to the new edition of DOMOTEX – Carpets & Rugs. Renowned exhibitors such as AGNI, Choudhary Exports, Bhadohi Carpets, Global Overseas, Heritage Overseas, Jaipur Rugs, Kaleen Lifestyle, Phoenix Carpets, Rugs in Style, Sadiq + Sohn and Satar Carpets have already registered for the upcoming edition.



In response to the difficult market conditions, Deutsche Messe AG is offering cost-effective participation models in addition to individual stands, including special displays and joint stands. “To enable all exhibitors to take part in DOMOTEX at a reasonable price, we have developed a number of all-in-one solutions that we will be launching shortly,” says Sonia Wedell-Castellano. “Our exhibitors can choose the system stand that suits them best from a range of standard sizes. We take care of the stand design. This reduces the effort and, of course, the cost”.

More than an Exhibition

In addition to the unique range of products on display at, the international meeting place for the industry will once again be offering an unparalleled supporting program. Under the keynote theme ‘True Connections. Excellence in Design’, DOMOTEX presents the handmade carpet as a collector’s item and design object and at the same time refers to its roots. “The handmade carpet is an ancient cultural asset and a source of fascination that is constantly being reinterpreted and kept alive to this day. DOMOTEX has united the carpet industry for over three decades here in Hannover. As the world’s leading trade fair for carpets, it is important for us to play an active role in shaping the future of the global carpet industry, to inspire and to impart knowledge about this unique craft,” explains Sonia Wedell-Castellano, Global Director DOMOTEX, Deutsche Messe AG.



As a global marketplace and source of inspiration, DOMOTEX has been at the heart of the carpet industry since 1989, providing answers to the questions that drive the sector. The upcoming Carpets & Rugs Edition will provide information on current and future interior trends in the form of Mood Spaces, which were first introduced in 2023 and 2024. In the spirit of concept stores, these curated room installations will provide insights into how products can be combined to create a themed world.



The international Carpet Design Awards (CDA), organized by COVER and HALI magazines, have been an integral part of DOMOTEX for many years. Next year, the world-renowned competition for excellence in carpet design and craftsmanship will celebrate its 20th edition, offering a unique opportunity to discover the best in contemporary handmade rugs and to celebrate the artistic world of carpets. The CDA is complemented by a conference program, which includes speakers from the fields of interior design, trend scouts, skilled trades and retailers.