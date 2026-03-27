Pakistan’s textile giant Ibrahim Fibres reveals why Trützschler remains the ultimate long-term partner

Ibrahim Fibres Ltd is one of Pakistan’s leading textile manufacturers, recognised for its strong focus on quality, innovation, and long-term technology partnerships. With a production philosophy rooted in continuous improvement and digital transformation, the company has consistently invested in advanced technologies and state of the art equipment, guided by Industry 4.0 principles, to strengthen its yarn manufacturing capabilities. Among its most enduring collaborations is a more than two-decade-long partnership with Trützschler, founded on shared values of innovation, reliability, and performance. In this exclusive interview with TEXtalks, team Ibrahim Fibres Ltd shares insights into its journey with Trützschler, the role of advanced and innovative technologies in modernising its operations, and explains why strong after-sales service remains critical to achieving sustainable textile manufacturing success.

TEXtalks: Ibrahim Fibres Ltd and Trützschler have shared a long relationship. How would you describe this partnership today?

Zafar Iqbal (General Manager, New Projects): Our partnership with Trützschler spans more than two decades and has evolved into a strong, trust-based collaboration. Over the years, we have successfully operated multiple generations of Trützschler carding technology, beginning with TC 03 and progressing all the way to the latest TC 30i cards which are equipped with advanced automation and intelligent process control features. This long term continuity reflects our confidence in Trützschler’s engineering excellence and their consistent ability to deliver solutions that aligns with our growing and changing requirements. At Ibrahim Fibres Ltd, we firmly believe in innovation that enhances final yarn quality and overall mill efficiency, and Trützschler shares this same vision. Their focus on intelligent technologies and Industry 4.0 aligns seamlessly with our long-term strategy.

TEXtalks: Innovation and digitalisation are reshaping textile manufacturing. How are these elements embedded in your operations?

Zafar Iqbal: Innovation is integral to our production philosophy and day-to-day operations. We actively integrate latest and intelligent technologies into our processes to ensure that advanced equipment and machinery capabilities are utilized to their full potential. Industry 4.0 is not simply a concept for us; it is an operational reality. Through close collaboration with Trützschler, we are able to adopt advanced features that improve process stability, productivity, and quality consistency. These intelligent technologies enable us to remain competitive while continuously improving overall yarn performance and operational efficiency.

TEXtalks: You recently expanded your production lines with 18 TC 30Si cards. What sets the TC 30Si apart from other carding machines on the market?

Tariq Nazir (General Manager, TP1): Trützschler is providing different models of cards for specific uses which makes it unique. We are the manufacturer of the synthetic yarns and TC 30Si is developed specially for this purpose. We are very satisfied with their higher productivity and getting even higher quality due to 35% more active flatswith TC 30Si. Our production is almost doubled, from 30-35 kg/h production to 70 kg/h production rate with better quality. Also, Trützschler is not only a machinery provider, but they also give us support in process optimization and troubleshooting.

TEXtalks: Beyond machinery performance, after-sales service often determines long-term success. How do you assess Trützschler’s support in Pakistan?

Tariq Nazir: After-sales service plays a very vital role in the textile industry. No matter how advanced a machine is, without reliable service support, its value is limited. Trützschler excels in this area. They have an excellent service setup in Pakistan, including a German manager based in Lahore and a highly skilled local technical team. Support is readily available with just one phone call, and their response is both quick and effective. The team is always focused on helping customers, and their technical support is truly unmatched. This strong service presence gives us confidence and ensures smooth, uninterrupted operations.

TEXtalks: How is Trützschler technology currently integrated into your textile plants?

Abid Sarwar (General Manager, TP3): At Textile Plant 3, we are producing poly-cotton yarn in different blend ratios. Our back-end processes are fully equipped with the latest Trützschler combers, running at speeds of up to 500 nips per minute. We are extremely satisfied with the working performance of these machines. Production levels are stable, efficiency is high, and the resulting yarn quality consistently meets our expectations. Trützschler’s technology has helped us achieve both higher productivity and superior quality, even with complex blend variations.

TEXtalks: Digital solutions are becoming essential for modern mills. Which Trützschler digital tools are you using?

Abid Sarwar: All Trützschler machines in our mills are connected to the My Mill digital monitoring platform. With My Mill, we can oversee our entire machinery fleet anytime and from anywhere – with full data security. The platform provides detailed insights into key production parameters such as machine status, output, efficiency, and quality indicators. This level of transparency has greatly improved our ability to manage operations proactively and make informed decisions.

TEXtalks: What practical advantages has the My Mill application delivered to your management and operations teams?

Abid Sarwar: One ofMy Mill’s biggest advantages is the continuous visibility it gives us across the mill. Clear visualization and customizable reports help us evaluate performance from a management perspective. Through a single interface, we can access all back-process machine data, identify bottlenecks, and optimise processes. We can also track power consumption with one click, which supports more efficient energy use and cost control. Overall, My Mill has made our operations faster, more transparent, and significantly more data-driven.

TEXtalks: Textile Plant 4 is one of the largest textile facilities in Pakistan. What role has Trützschler played there?

M. Zafar Iqbal (General Manager, TP4): Textile Plant 4 is among the largest textile plants in Pakistan, with approximately 100,000 spindles. The integration of Trützschler spinning preparation machinery has led to noticeable improvements in performance, efficiency, and yarn quality. Once again, after-sales service has been a critical factor in achieving these results. Trützschler’s local service team is always available to support Ibrahim Fibres Ltd, ensuring minimal downtime and quick resolution of any technical issues.

TEXtalks: Finally, what makes Trützschler a preferred long-term partner for Ibrahim Fibres Ltd?

M. Zafar Iqbal: What truly distinguishes Trützschler is the combination of advanced technology, strong local service support, and a genuine partnership approach. Their team is highly competent, solution-oriented, and committed to customer success. The strong relationship we share acts as a binding force that drives improved performance and continuous progress. Through this partnership, we have been able to enhance productivity, quality, and operational efficiency, making Trützschler an integral part of our growth and modernisation journey.