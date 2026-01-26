Türkiye’s Textile & Apparel Exports Hit $26.2bn in 2025, Preserve $17bn Trade Surplus Despite Global Slowdown

Türkiye’s textile and apparel industries generated $26.18 billion in exports in 2025, delivering a $17 billion trade surplus even as global demand weakened and domestic pressures—rising labor costs, tight financing, and slowing consumption—intensified.

Export performance: contraction but resilience

Apparel exports: $16.77bn ( –6.3% YoY )

$16.77bn ( ) Textile exports: $9.4bn ( –0.8% YoY )

$9.4bn ( ) Combined contraction: –4.4% YoY

Despite the decline, the sector remains Türkiye’s largest manufacturing block. According to Istanbul Textile and Raw Materials Exporters’ Association (ITHIB) Chair Ahmet Oksuz, textiles and apparel together account for $77.2bn in production value (textiles $44.8bn, apparel $32.4bn).

Global standing

Türkiye ranks 5th among the world’s largest textile exporters, tied with Italy at $12bn, following:

China ($141bn) India ($19bn) United States ($18bn) Germany ($13bn)

Notably, 8 of the top 10 textile exporters are G20 members; 4 are G7 countries—underscoring the sector’s strategic weight.

Markets: EU leads, Egypt surges

European Union: $4.5bn (largest destination)

$4.5bn (largest destination) Top countries: Italy ($838m), United States ($792m), Germany ($715m)

Italy ($838m), United States ($792m), Germany ($715m) Standout growth: Egypt, where exports rose 23% YoY to $567m in 2025, driven by new Turkish investments and production shifts.

Value over volume

Türkiye’s competitiveness shows up in unit values:

National average: $1.59/kg

$1.59/kg Textiles: $4.3/kg

Apparel: $21.3/kg

These premiums highlight strength in higher value-added products, even as volumes soften.

Imports down, inward processing up

Textile imports fell from $9.2bn (2023) to $7.3bn (Jan–Nov 2025) .

to . Use of the inward processing regime (duty-free inputs for exports) increased to 22.9% of textile imports in 2025, versus ~10% for overall imports—signaling tighter margins and export-focused sourcing.

Employment pressure

Employment in textiles and apparel fell 10.9% YoY:

Apparel: –12.1%

Textiles: –9.3%

From a peak of ~1.25 million workers (Aug 2022), employment declined to ~860,000 in 2025.

Bottom line: Türkiye’s textile and apparel sector remains globally competitive and value-oriented, sustaining a large trade surplus and strong EU links. However, falling volumes, rising costs, and job losses point to a critical phase where productivity gains, market diversification, and higher value positioning will be decisive in 2026.