UAE launches Naseej to turn textile waste into a circular economy priority

With 220,000 tonnes of textile waste generated annually, the UAE is moving from voluntary recycling efforts toward a coordinated national textile-circularity system.

The UAE has launched Naseej, the National Initiative for Textile Circularity, to address the country’s growing clothing and textile waste challenge and build a more organized circular economy for the sector. The initiative was launched under the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and is designed as a national platform linking policy, industry action, research and public engagement across the textile value chain.

Waste becomes an industrial-policy issue

The scale is substantial. The UAE produces an estimated 220,000 tonnes of textile waste each year, much of it linked to clothing consumption, fast fashion and weak end-of-life systems. Globally, textile waste is also becoming a major policy concern: UNEP has cited estimates of 92 million tonnes of textile waste annually, with low fibre-to-fibre recycling rates and continued landfill and incineration pressure.

Naseej aims to shift the sector away from linear consumption and disposal toward a system that preserves resources, captures economic value and reduces environmental leakage. Its founding partners include the National Projects Office, the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, Emirates Foundation and Tadweer Group.

Five pillars for textile circularity

The initiative is built around five strategic pillars: collection and recycling, awareness and outreach, behavioural research, policies and regulations, and circular business and innovation. This structure matters because textile circularity cannot be achieved by collection bins alone. It requires sorting infrastructure, consumer participation, recycling technologies, design changes, market demand for recycled outputs and clearer rules for waste handling.

The programme’s groundwork began during COP28 and has since expanded through memoranda of understanding with fashion brands, manufacturers, collection and recycling operators, research institutions and community organisations.

Public activation begins in Abu Dhabi

Naseej’s first public activation, “The Fabric of Possibility,” will run from June 5–7, 2026, at Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi before expanding to other UAE regions. The campaign is intended to encourage conscious consumption and practical participation by households and communities.

The next test will be implementation: whether Naseej can move beyond awareness into measurable diversion from landfill, scalable recycling capacity and viable circular business models for the UAE’s fashion and textile ecosystem.