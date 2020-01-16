UAF organises one-day textile exhibition

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) arranged a one-day textile exhibition, depicting different coloured dresses, designs and home decoration at the gallery of Iqbal Auditorium, UAF.

The expo was set up by the students of Institute of Home Sciences, Faculty of Food, Nutrition and Home Sciences, UAF where more than 20 stalls were displayed.

UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf inaugurated the exhibition with Faculty of Home, Nutrition and Food Sciences Dean Dr Masood Sadiq Butt, MPA Firdous Rai, Home Sciences In-charge Dr Ayesha Riaz, lecturers Sadaf Iqbal, Anum Asghar, Aqeela Manzoor, Dr Kiran Khalid and others.

Dr Ahsraf said creativity, and innovative ideas were prerequisite to get success in life. He said that youngsters were full of talent, and by sharpening their skills, the country could move to new heights. He said that strong academia-industry linkages were imperative to address the challenges of poverty, unemployment and other issues.

MPA Firdous Rai said that Pakistan, being a textile country, needs more experts in this field. She appreciated UAF for holding the exhibition. She said that the country was blessed with the tremendous talent the must be tapped for the betterment of society and country.

Dr Masood Sadiq Butt said that textile industry gave importance to innovation and creativity. He said that themed work provided an opportunity to think out of the box. He also called for strong industry-academia linkages for the betterment of the society.

Dr Ayesha Riaz said the exhibition was aimed at providing a platform to students to exhibit their skills. “We have to develop the skilled and trained manpower to compete with the rest of world,” she added.

Sadaf Iqbal said that all out efforts were being made to ensure the quality creative work.