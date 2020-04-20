UET contributes to PM’s relief fund

During a meeting with Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Punjab Governor/University of Engineering and Technology, Chancellor, Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar UET, Vice-Chancellor along with Dr Mohsin University’s Textile Engineering Department Faisalabad Campus Chairman and Project Head presented a cheque for over Rs 2.55 million from faculty, officers and staff of the university as a donation to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for Covid-19.

The VC also presented a cheque amounting to Rs 100,000 to the same fund as his personal donation. During the meeting, he briefed the Punjab governor about the ongoing projects to stop the spread of Covid-19 by producing hand sanitizer, liquid disinfectant soaps, herbal antiviral disinfectants, alcohol-based sprays and recent project of preparing anti-microbial full body protective suits at a very cheap cost.

Prof Dr Mansoor Sarwar also presented 3,500 anti-microbial treated face masks and 160 full body anti-microbial treated protective kits to the governor as a donation from UET for frontline doctors and service providers.

The Punjab governor appreciated the efforts of UET for its initiative. Dr Mansoor Sarwar also briefed the governor about the key properties of the protective suits which include air permeability, thickness, tensile strength, water repellency and tear strength.

Dr Mohsin told that the personal protective equipment was prepared as per international standards and recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO). He said 14 types of operations were performed to complete the stitching of full protective suit.