US 50% tariff threatens Canadian apparel trade despite USMCA origin

The measure would override North American preferential treatment for covered clothing, forcing Canadian exporters and US buyers to reassess pricing, orders and cross-border supply chains.

The United States plans to impose an additional 50% tariff on selected Canadian goods, including clothing, from August 19, 2026, sharply escalating trade risk for North America’s apparel industry.

The tariffs were announced under Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930 in response to what Washington described as discriminatory Canadian treatment of US automobiles, alcohol and dairy products. The covered imports represent nearly $20 billion of annual US purchases from Canada.

USMCA protection is overridden

The most consequential feature is that the new duty would apply even when covered goods qualify as originating under the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

USMCA normally gives compliant textile and apparel products duty-free access, subject to detailed rules of origin. By overriding that preference, the measure weakens the commercial value of regional yarn, fabric and garment supply chains built around North American trade rules.

Canadian-made apparel could therefore face the additional 50% charge on top of any ordinary customs duties that remain applicable. Importers will need to verify tariff classifications and effective duty treatment product by product.

Small brands face the sharpest exposure

Canada is not a major global apparel manufacturing centre, but its fashion sector includes specialist outerwear, performance clothing, uniforms, designer labels and direct-to-consumer brands that depend heavily on US customers.

A 50% import charge would be difficult to absorb within normal fashion margins. Exporters may have to raise US prices, reduce wholesale margins, postpone deliveries or redirect inventory towards Canada and other markets. US retailers sourcing Canadian brands could cancel orders or seek alternative suppliers.

The measure also increases uncertainty for products assembled in Canada from US or imported textiles. Origin compliance would no longer shield covered garments from the new tariff.

Negotiations become the next test

Canada says it has submitted detailed proposals to resolve the disputes and modernise CUSMA, while consultations with provinces, industry and labour are continuing.

The immediate priority for apparel companies is to identify affected tariff lines, review contracts and clarify which party bears additional duties. The decisive signal will be whether negotiations secure an exemption or delay before August 19. Without relief, a trade measure aimed at wider Canadian policies could disproportionately damage smaller fashion companies and integrated North American textile supply chains.