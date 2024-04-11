US apparel, textile sectors urge united front on illicit trade crackdown

A coalition of US apparel and textile trade bodies is urging the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to collaborate with all stakeholders to combat illicit textile trade practices.



The American Apparel and Footwear Association (AAFA), the National Retail Federation (NRF), the Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA), and the United States Fashion Industry Association (USFIA) are calling on DHS to partner with its associations and associations’ members for a “successful enforcement plan.”



They said: “Many of our members are Tier 3 participants in Customs-Trade Partnership Against Terrorism (C-TPAT). They are trusted traders and meet the high standards required to receive that designation by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and DHS. Our members are on the front lines for ensuring that they have safe and secure supply chains.”



According to these organisations, this enforcement plan should include input from all stakeholders, ensure clear communication with the trade, and facilitate coordinated activities with imports, especially when DHS identifies illicit trade activities within the supply chain.



These organisations emphasised the importance of sharing results of any “illicit activities” so that its members and other imports can act quickly to address the issue.