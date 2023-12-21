US garment import volumes slipped by 8.3 percent

US garment import volumes in October 2023 slowed down and slipped in single digits at 8.3 percent year on year compared to a decline of 11.4 percent in September.

In value terms, US apparel imports dropped 21.9 percent from a year ago in October but was lower than the dip in September when it stood at 23 percent year over year.

In the month under review, the average unit price of US apparel imports fell by 14.8 percent over October 2022, but higher than a 13 percent drop in September.

Compared with October of 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic began, US clothing import volumes decreased by 15 percent in October 2023, while by value, it fell by 13 percent.

US clothing imports from China reversed the declining trend and increased by 10.6 percent year-on-year in October, as against a massive 40 percent year-over-year drop in October 2022.