Vietnamese textile raw material imports down 15.8%

In the first eleven months of 2023, Vietnamese imports of various raw materials for its textile and garment industry declined 15.8 percent over the same period last year to US $21.94 billion.

Between January and November 2023, fabric imports were down 13.2 percent, cotton imports dropped massively by 31.3 percent, and manmade fiber imports fell 16.3 percent, all over a year ago period.

China was the most significant source of various textile and garment raw materials, and its share accounted for 53 percent of total import value. In comparison, these imports fell 11.4 percent yearly in the period under review.