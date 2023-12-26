Uzbekistan’s textile exports fall 3.3% according to the Uzbekistan statistics

Uzbekistan’s textile exports fell to US $2.8 billion between January and November, down 3.3 percent year on year, according to the Uzbekistan statistics agency.

Yarn exports accounted for 40.7 percent of overall textile exports in the first eleven months of the ongoing year, while the industry exported 626 of various finished textile products to 63 countries.

Experts attributed the fall in exports of various textile products to the slowdown in demand for garments in the major markets of the US, the EU, and the UK.