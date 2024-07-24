Uzbekistan’s Textile Exports Reach $1.5 Billion in First Half of 2024

Uzbekistan exported textile products worth $1.5 billion in the first half of 2024 to 55 countries, marking a 5.3% decrease year-on-year (YoY), according to official statistics. The primary components of these exports were finished goods, accounting for 38.1% of the total textile exports, and yarn, constituting 46.2%.

During this six-month period, yarn exports reached $708.6 million, up from $658 million last year. However, finished textile product exports fell to $584 million, down from $662.6 million in 2023. Knitted fabric exports were valued at $114.1 million, compared to $173.9 million in 2023. Fabric exports were $75.1 million, down from $92.2 million in the previous year, and sock exports amounted to $20.5 million, a decrease from $31.4 million in 2023, as reported by domestic media outlets.

Despite the overall decline, the increase in yarn exports highlights a specific area of growth within Uzbekistan’s textile sector.