VDMA members to participate in CAITME Expo

CAITME, taking place from 11 to 14 September in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, will see a strong participation of VDMA member companies. About 25 VDMA members will take part in the event. Among the numerous VDMA companies present at the trade fair with their own booth or through agents, 13 companies will be exhibiting in the area of the official German Pavilion, organised by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action and initiated by VDMA: Brückner Textile Technologies, Erbatech, Georg Sahm, Groz-Beckert, Heusch, KARL MAYER STOLL Textilmaschinenfabrik, KURIS Spezialmaschinen, Lindauer DORNIER, Oerlikon Textile, Stäubli Bayreuth, STC Spinnzwirn, THIES, Xetma Vollenweider.

At CAITME, VDMA member companies will showcase the most advanced technology for the textile sector. The exhibiting companies are at the forefront, especially in sustainability and digitisation of production processes.



With exports of textile machinery and accessories worth 85 million euros in 2023, Germany was once again the second biggest supplier to the Uzbek textile sector, surpassed only by China. Uzbekistan is one of the largest producers and exporters of cotton. In the cotton sector, Uzbekistan already has a fully integrated production chain. Almost the entire cotton fibre is spun in the country. The Uzbek government has pushed ahead with extensive economic reforms in recent years. The textile industry is one of the top investment sectors in the manufacturing industry. Besides cotton spinning, the textile sector is enlarging its capacities in the downstream production steps of the textile chain, such as fabric making, finishing and dyeing.



Dr. Harald Weber, Managing Director of the VDMA Textile Machinery Association, stated: “To compete globally in the textile industry, companies must prioritise technology updates. CAITME is a perfect platform to intensify the collaboration between our industry and the Uzbek textile sector and to set up new contacts.”



The German Pavilion will be located in Pavilion 4 of the Uzexpocentre in Tashkent.