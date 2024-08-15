Vietnamese textile exporters facing profit squeeze due to rising shipping costs

Vietnamese textile exporters are grappling with significant financial pressures as shipping costs for their goods have risen sharply. The increase in shipping costs, which has surged by up to 20%, is having a pronounced impact on profit margins across the industry.



Exporters are reporting that their profit margins have decreased by as much as 30% due to these elevated shipping expenses. This substantial rise in shipping costs is not only eating into their profits but also leading to a reduction in new order volumes. In some cases, exporters have seen a decline of up to 15% in the number of new orders, which further compounds the financial strain.



To address these challenges, some companies are exploring alternative shipping routes and engaging in negotiations with logistics providers to secure more favorable rates. Despite these efforts, the overall impact of the rising costs is proving to be a significant hurdle for the Vietnamese textile sector, which is heavily reliant on exports.



The situation underscores the growing financial pressures faced by exporters as they navigate a volatile global shipping landscape, aiming to maintain their competitive edge in the international market.