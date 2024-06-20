Yarn Expo Autumn 2024 poised to stimulate growth in the textile industry in Shanghai

Yarn Expo Autumn 2024, scheduled for August 27-29 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, is set to build on the success of this year’s spring show, which highlighted a positive outlook for the global yarn and fibre market.

The event will feature exhibitors showcasing a wide range of innovative and sustainable yarns and fibres, alongside the 30th edition of Intertextile Apparel, CHIC, and PH Value. This convergence of events aims to foster industry growth and facilitate extensive networking and insight exchange across the entire value chain. With factors like the introduction of new fabrics and significant population growth in the Asia-Pacific region driving market dynamics, the global textile yarn market is projected to reach USD 17.87 billion by 2031. Ms. Wilmet Shea, General Manager of Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd, expressed confidence in Yarn Expo’s role as Asia’s leading platform for sustainable yarn and fibre solutions, emphasizing its appeal to global buyers seeking innovation and sustainability.

Exhibitors from various countries including China, France, and Vietnam have already confirmed their participation, with tailored business matching meetings planned to connect suppliers with relevant buyers. Building on the success of previous editions, Yarn Expo Autumn 2024 promises to enhance opportunities for exhibitors and buyers in the fibre and yarn industries, coinciding with Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics – Autumn Edition, CHIC, and PH Value to maximize business synergies and industry connections.