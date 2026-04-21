2026 ITCPE Guangzhou: A magical showcase of textile digital inks where leading ink manufacturers invite you to a colorful feast

Currently, the global inkjet ink market has exceeded 21.5 billion yuan (2025 figures). China holds a major position with a market size of 4.417 billion yuan, while consumption of digital inkjet printing inks is growing rapidly at a CAGR of 18.6%, signaling a coming era of both technological breakthrough and market expansion for the industry.

In 2025, global digital inkjet printed fabric output is expected to reach 15.4 billion square meters, accounting for 26% of total printed fabrics. As the world’s largest printed fabric producer, China has seen its digital inkjet printing output share surge from just 2% in 2015 to 18% in 2023. By 2030, this figure is projected to exceed 7 billion square meters, making up 35% of the total.

Behind this trend is the strong demand for flexible production chains driven by fast fashion and e-commerce, as well as a fundamental shift from traditional high-energy, high-emission printing to zero-inventory, low-pollution digital printing.

Against this backdrop, numerous ink manufacturers and enterprises are seizing market opportunities and ramping up investment in technological innovation and product R&D. They are committed to developing more eco-friendly, efficient, and vibrant textile digital inks to meet the market demand for high-quality digital textile printing products. The 2026 (21st) Guangzhou International Textile, Clothing and Printing Industry Expo (ITCPE Guangzhou 2026) undoubtedly serves as an ideal platform for these manufacturers to showcase their innovative achievements and expand their market reach.

From May 19 to 21, 2026, this grand industry event will kick off at the Poly World Trade Center Expo in Pazhou, Guangzhou. A host of leading ink manufacturers and enterprises will present their newly developed textile digital ink products and cutting-edge technologies at the show. These innovative offerings not only demonstrate their profound expertise in the ink sector, but also reflect their precise grasp of market demands and unremitting pursuit of technological innovation.

2026 ITCPE Ink Exhibitors Preview



Zhuhai AOMYA Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (Booth No.: T4008)

Founded in Zhuhai, Guangdong in 2010, AOMYA put its new R&D and manufacturing factory into operation in Jiangmen in 2022, with a total production area of over 25,000 square meters. The company specializes in digital printing inks, including textile pigment inks, UV inks, advertising and imaging inks, and office printing inks, with an annual output exceeding 10,000 tons. It is committed to providing customers with comprehensive, one-stop industrial digital inkjet solutions.

To date, the company has applied for more than 20 patents. Backed by strong R&D strength, it has set up a Guangzhou testing center equipped with internationally advanced instruments such as gas chromatography, liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, high-precision electron microscopes, particle size analyzers and dynamic surface tension testers. Adopting the ISO9000 quality management system, using raw materials from world-renowned suppliers and operating in a Class 100,000 cleanroom, AOMYA ensures excellent product quality, keeps up with industry development and meets customer requirements.

The company has established customer service and operation centers in Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Yiwu, Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh City, providing high-quality pre-sales and after-sales services to domestic and overseas customers, truly realizing a full-system customer solution.

Looking ahead, AOMYA will uphold its corporate philosophy of “Professionalism, Quality, Innovation, Service”.Always customer-focused and product-supported, the company will adhere to a differentiated competitive development model to continuously create value for customers!



Shenzhen Inkbank New Material Group Co., Ltd. (Booth No.: T3009)

Shenzhen Inkbank New Material Group Co., Ltd. is a leading Chinese supplier of inkjet inks and digital application solutions, with 20 years of professional experience in R&D and manufacturing of inkjet inks.The company currently has a modern R&D and production base of nearly 50,000 square meters, with an annual capacity of up to 40,000 tons. Its products are well sold in more than 100 countries and regions worldwide. It ranks among the top in the domestic digital inkjet ink market share and is one of the largest digital inkjet ink suppliers in China.

The company’s R&D team is led by its chief scientist, a returned doctor who once served as a senior scientist at a Fortune 500 company in the US and has devoted nearly 30 years to research in digital inkjet inks and materials.After years of development, the company has obtained nearly 50 patents, including more than 30 invention patents.

It has been recognized with important national, provincial and municipal honors, such as national-level “Little Giant” Enterprise of Specialized, Sophisticated, Unique and New Technologies, national-level High-Tech Enterprise, China R&D and Production Base for Digital Printing Inkjet Inks, and Guangdong Engineering Technology Research Center for Inkjet Inks.

The company’s main products include: sublimation ink, DTF ink, pigment ink, reactive ink, high-temperature disperse ink, acid ink, UV curable ink, water-based pigment ink and dye ink.



Zhengzhou Hongsam Digital Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (Booth No.: T4016)

Zhengzhou Hongsam Digital Science and Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2001. It is a national high-tech enterprise specializing in the R&D, production and sales of inkjet inks, and a listed company on the National Equities Exchange and Quotations (NEEQ) in China’s inkjet industry (Stock Code: 430616).

Since its establishment, the company has been committed to the research, development and application promotion of digital inkjet technology. It develops and produces functional, eco-friendly inkjet inks in line with the advancement of digital inkjet technology, and provides customers with comprehensive digital inkjet printing solutions and services. Its products are mainly applied in textiles, imaging, art reproduction, home decoration, digital printing, advertising inkjet, OA office and other industries.

Adhering to the business philosophy of “Hongsam+”, Hongsam Digital is rooted in the industry and is willing to establish extensive connections and in-depth cooperation with more enterprises to jointly create a new digital life for humanity.

Following the value of “Hongsam Service”, the company focuses on channel development externally and implements process management internally. It has connected numerous channel partners and end users through Hongsam’s technology and process services.

Guided by the “user-oriented mindset”, we strengthen technology and services, unite upstream and downstream industry partners to form a huge customer network. This “user-oriented mindset” tightly bonds customers with Hongsam as part of the “Hongsam+” community.



Foshan Kai Yan New Materials Co., Ltd. (Booth No.: T4030A)

Foshan Kai Yan New Materials Co., Ltd. is a national high-tech enterprise in China’s digital inkjet industry and one of the major ink manufacturers. The company covers a factory area of nearly 11,000 square meters, with an annual capacity of over 3,000 tons of UV inks and more than 2,000 tons of water-based inks. Its products are sold to many countries and regions worldwide. Within just two years, its domestic UV ink sales rose to the top three in the industry, creating a remarkable record for a single ink product and maintaining a leading position ever since.

The company focuses on the development of inks for digital inkjet applications. Upholding the vision “A Prosperous Enterprise, Inks Crafted with Dedication”, it provides customers with professional inkjet printing solutions and services. Its products cover a wide range of daily-life sectors, including textiles, labeling, building materials, advertising, and special applications.

Innovation is the lifeblood of corporate growth. Kai Yan New Materials attaches great importance to R&D and innovation, committed to the philosophy of “Leading Industry Development with Products, Innovating Business Models, and Achieving Win-Win Results with Partners”. In response to the personalized needs of different customers, the company gives full play to its innovative spirit. While ensuring product quality, it consistently delivers high-quality products and services to strict standards.

The company boasts a high-caliber R&D team and is equipped with industry-leading precision ink testing equipment. Supported by rapidly advancing digital inkjet technology, it inherits and carries forward the decades of valuable experience of its founding team in R&D, production, sales and management in the inkjet industry. It is dedicated to providing customers with stable, safe, eco-friendly and high-value-added products.

All ink products are produced in full compliance with relevant national laws and regulations, meeting RoHS and REACH standards, which certifies that our products are qualified for global markets. Talent is the driving force of enterprise development. The company has continuously established talent incentive mechanisms and built a high-quality platform, creating favorable conditions for capable, ambitious and aspiring individuals to achieve growth alongside the enterprise.

Looking ahead, Kai Yan New Materials will continue striving to become “a dynamic, innovative and determined company”. It is committed to making the Kai Yan brand a bridge for mutual progress and win-win cooperation between all partners.



Guangzhou Unity Peak Company Ltd. (Booth No.: T4009)

Guangzhou Unity Peak New Materials Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2009. As a national high-tech enterprise and a Guangdong Provincial Specialized, Sophisticated, Unique and New Enterprise, it is located in Nansha Economic Development Zone, Guangzhou. Since its establishment, the company has upheld the business philosophy of “Innovation, Quality, Integrity” and adhered to a green, environmentally friendly and sustainable development strategy, focusing on the R&D and production of textile digital printing pigment inks. Its products have passed OEKO TEX Standard 100 Class 1 certification from the Swiss Textile Institute for 12 consecutive years. The laboratory is equipped with professional instruments including Malvern particle size analyzers, ink drop observation systems and nano grinders. In 2023, the company’s laboratory received CNAS accreditation, indicating that its independent lab has reached internationally recognized standards in facilities, testing capabilities and management.

“Macheng” pigment ink is an outstanding R&D achievement of Unity Peak’s in-house laboratory, developed as a domestic alternative to imported textile digital printing pigment inks. After more than a decade of research, the R&D team has accumulated rich experience in pigment ink application solutions, optimized product performance, and developed pigment inks better suited to the Chinese market. Today, Unity Peak has built a comprehensive product matrix integrating heat transfer machine manufacturing, pigment ink R&D, white ink DTF film and tagless labels, driving a new future for the textile industry through diversified development. Going forward, the company will increase investment in R&D to ensure stable and forward-looking product quality.



Foshan Create-Tide Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (Booth No.: T4011)

Coremax is the textile ink brand under Foshan Create-Tide Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (Create-Tide Digital for short). Founded in 1998, Foshan Create-Tide is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shandong SinoCera Create-Tide New Material Technology Co., Ltd. (SinoCera Create-Tide).

SinoCera Create-Tide is co-held by two listed companies: Shandong SinoCera Functional Material Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 300285) and Keda Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 600499). It is an integrated digital printing materials enterprise engaged in independent R&D, production, sales and service, with products well received in domestic and international markets.

The company has established more than 20 offices across China and formed an overseas business layout covering seven major sales regions: Chinese capital markets, Africa, Turkey & Saudi Arabia, India, Middle East & North Africa, Bangladesh & Pakistan, Indonesia, Malaysia & Taiwan, Southeast Asia and Europe. It has set up branches in India, Turkey and other countries, and will successively establish branches in key countries and regions around the globe.

SinoCera Create-Tide operates a large-scale ink production base in Dongying, Shandong Province, ranking among the top in the world in capacity. With dozens of modern intelligent production lines, it has an annual ink output of 30,000 tons.

Taking digital printing materials as its core business, the company has expanded from ceramic inks to textile inks and other digital printing fields. In 2024, its subsidiary Foshan Create-Tide officially launched the new digital textile ink brand Coremax.

At present, Coremax focuses on the development and application of textile DTF inks and reactive inks. In the future, Coremax will provide customers with a complete set of digital textile printing solutions, including but not limited to textile inkjet inks, digital printing processes, pre-treatment and post-treatment processes and materials for textile fabrics, as well as efficient and professional pre-sales and after-sales technical services.

Coremax has built several modern intelligent production lines in Sanshui, Foshan, with an annual output of 10,000 tons of textile inks.



Zhuhai ChungKao New-Material Technology Co., Ltd. (Booth No.: T4032A)

Zhuhai Ghungkao New Materials Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2017 and began providing OEM supplies for equipment manufacturers as early as 2014. As a national high-tech enterprise, Ghungkao specializes in the R&D and production of LED UV inks, DTG direct-to-garment pigment inks, DTF inks, and other related products. We have a strong professional R&D team, production team, sales team, and after-sales service team, as well as advanced laboratories and testing instruments. Their R&D team boasts more than 15 years of experience in the inkjet and digital printing industry, maintaining a leading position in industrial R&D technology.

Their complete equipment and facilities, together with strict quality control throughout all production stages, enable us to ensure overall customer satisfaction. They adhere to continuous technological innovation, efficient production, rigorous management processes, and high-quality services, providing customers with premium inkjet/textile pigment ink products and a full range of solutions. The company has obtained the ISO9001 Quality Management System certification. Please feel free to contact us if you are interested in any of our products or wish to discuss customized orders. We welcome you to become our win-win partner.



Dongguan Kingjet Printers Consumables Co., Ltd. (Booth No.: T3017)

Dongguan Kingjet Printers Consumables Co., Ltd. is a high-tech enterprise founded in 2007 in Dongguan, known as the “World Factory”. With more than 10 years of development, the company has focused on the R&D, production, and sales of inks, and mainly operates the brands “Yincaiwang” and “KINGJET”.

The company now has more than 50 employees, with management and R&D staff holding bachelor’s degrees or above in polymer materials, fine chemicals, business administration and other majors. Adhering to advanced ink production processes and formulations, the company is equipped with a range of sophisticated testing and production equipment imported from abroad, including laser particle size analyzers and QUV weathering testers, as well as printing testing equipment for various printhead models. By using high-grade imported raw materials and advanced large-scale professional production equipment, the company ensures stable, high-quality and eco-friendly products.

Kingjet’s products are compatible with printers equipped with Epson, Canon, HP, Brother, Ricoh, Lexmark, Starfire, Kyocera, Konica, Samba and other printheads, such as wide-format printers, UV flatbed printers, scanning industrial printers, Single-Pass industrial printers and desktop inkjet printers. They are widely used in digital textile printing, advertising inkjet, digital printing, digital imaging, digital decoration, office printing and food industries.

Products for digital textile printing include textile sublimation ink, high-temperature disperse direct-to-fabric ink, pigment direct-to-fabric ink, reactive ink, acid ink, odorless mild solvent ink for leather, DTF ink and cross-stitch dye ink.

Products for digital imaging, digital decoration, advertising inkjet and digital printing include oil-based mild solvent ink, solvent ink, water-based mild solvent ink, flag ink, UV ink, wide-format pigment ink, coated paper pigment ink, wide-format dye ink, water-based LATEX ink, photo ink, medical film ink and film ink.

Products for office printing and digital graphic printing include desktop dye ink, desktop heat transfer ink, desktop pigment ink, pigment ink for HP page-wide printers and pigment ink for EPSON page-wide printers.Food-grade ink is supplied for the food industry.

Products for digital printing include POD pigment ink for newspapers and books, dye and pigment ink for corrugated paper digital printing (for EPSON i3200, HP 970/980/990 printheads), and pigment ink for label digital printing (for EPSON i3200 label printers).

High quality is the foundation of the enterprise, and new products are the driving force for development and market expansion. The company’s products are exported to Southeast Asia, South America, North America, Central Asia, South Asia, Africa, Europe, the Middle East and all provinces and cities in China. Adhering to the tenet of “Excellent Quality, Reasonable Price, Credit First, Customer Supreme, Honesty Oriented and Continuous Innovation”, the company is committed to long-term cooperation with customers.



Guangdong Haiya New Materials Technology Co., Ltd. (Booth No.: T4017A)

As a national high-tech enterprise, it specializes in the R&D and production of textile digital printing pigment inks (DTF & direct print), digital printing films and digital treatment fluids. Its products have passed SGS, CTT and OEKO TEX certifications for 18 consecutive years. The laboratory is equipped with advanced equipment including ink drop observers and nano grinders. The production base covers a total area of 12,000 square meters, with more than 10 sets of advanced production equipment such as sand mills, dispersers, filters and filling machines. In addition, the company has set up its sales headquarters in the CBD of Dongguan, with professional capabilities meeting international standards, providing customers with high-quality products and reliable technical support.



Zhejiang Runhua Digital Inkjet Technology Co., Ltd. (Booth No.: T4005A)

Zhejiang Runhua Digital Inkjet Technology Co., Ltd. is a joint venture founded on April 7, 2022 by Zhejiang Runtu Co., Ltd. and Hangzhou Tianma Sihong Digital Technology Co., Ltd., with a registered capital of 50 million yuan and a building area of 6,500 square meters. It specializes in high-end digital printing ink customization, formula development and dye production. As one of the few domestic manufacturers able to produce ink raw powder from dyes, it has an annual capacity of 11,000 tons of digital ink dyes.

Supported by Zhejiang Runtu Research Institute of Chemistry, the company owns a national high-tech R&D center and an integrated industry-university-research platform, upgrading Runtu’s dyes to high-end grades. With advanced production equipment and standardized management, its products are exported to Pakistan, Bangladesh, Turkey, and other countries and are well recognized by customers.

Backed by its shareholder Zhejiang Runtu Co., Ltd., a global leading dye base and China Top 500 manufacturer, Runhua Digital enjoys strong technical and resource support.

Its core eco-friendly products meet EU and U.S. environmental standards and are certified for Ricoh, Kyocera, Epson S3200 and other mainstream printheads:

1. Printing Dye Series: Stable, long shelf life, soft handfeel, bright colors and excellent color fastness.

2. Reactive Digital Printing Ink Series: Full color gamut, smooth high-speed printing, wide compatibility and outstanding fastness performance.

3. Sublimation Ink Series: Vibrant colors, excellent fluency, compatible with multiple printheads for various applications.

The company also provides complete technical support, sizing prescriptions and 24-hour hotline service for timely customer response.



INOJET Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (Booth No.: T4033)

INOJET (Guangzhou) Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (INOJET) is a high-end innovative enterprise focusing on R&D, production and sales of water-based pigment inkjet inks with a full industrial chain strategy. It is committed to providing global customers with high-quality, cost-effective professional inkjet inks and one-stop customized supporting services.

Located in the North Area of Zengcheng National Development Zone, Guangzhou, INOJET’s production base is equipped with modern fully automatic intelligent production lines with an annual output of nearly 7,500 tons. Its products cover four major categories: water-based UV inks, corrugated inks, textile inks and POD inks, supporting high-end customization and industry-specific solutions.

With 17 years of expertise in nano-dispersion and stabilization technology, INOJET has mastered core nano-polymer encapsulation technology, ensuring excellent long-term storage stability and equipment standby performance. Its full-gamut 11 pigment inks feature outstanding color saturation, strong color reproduction, high-definition printing, smooth operation and low nozzle clogging, strengthening its cost-effective advantages.

All products comply with ROHS, REACH and other international environmental regulations, free of SVHC and REACH Annex XVI restricted substances. They are green, safe and eco-friendly, protecting the health of customers and operators while balancing performance and sustainable production.



Guangzhou Saven Technology Co., Ltd. (Booth No.: 3013, 3014, 3015, 3016)

With over 20 years of experience in the inkjet ink industry, Saven mainly provides supporting ink solutions for DTF inkjet and textile pigment printing DTF inkjet.

Based on years of development, Saven has built sound partnerships with many upstream material suppliers, and maintains close cooperation with printer and printhead manufacturers. Its popular products include 4200D, 4203D, 4203L, 4205 and fluorescent DTF inks. In 2022, the company newly launched breathable DTF ink 6040-1 and permanent white anti-sublimation ink YB-12D.

Saven is committed to providing the industry with top-quality products and development solutions, supporting equipment manufacturers and applicators to achieve further growth, and contributing to the healthy development of the inkjet industry.



America Firebird Ink Co., Ltd. (Booth No.: T3040A)

Founded in 1995, America Firebird Ink Co., Ltd. is a professional manufacturer of inks and coatings headquartered in Milford, Connecticut, USA. As a modern enterprise integrating R&D, production, sales and service, we have an experienced team of chemists and production technicians who continuously research, develop and produce high-quality ink products serving the U.S. and global markets.

They feature streamlined production facilities with an annual ink production capacity of nearly 1,000 tons and an annual turnover of over 500 million yuan, with a sales network covering regions worldwide.

They produce textile pigment inks for direct printing on T-shirts and other fabrics. Their pigment inks, paired with exclusive pre-treatment and cleaning solutions, deliver enhanced color vibrancy, washing fastness and improved overall performance.



Aman(Xinxiang)Transfer Printing Technology Co., Ltd. (Booth No.: 3005, 3006, 3007)

Formerly known as Xinxiang Sublimation Heat Transfer Research Institute, the company specializes in R&D and production of digital sublimation inks, offset sublimation inks, gravure sublimation inks, DTF inks, DTG inks and more. All products have passed China’s top-level environmental protection certification. Raw materials are eco-friendly and non-toxic, safe for direct skin contact.

The company runs its own R&D and testing laboratories, and cooperates with chemistry departments of several domestic universities to guarantee stable quality and optimal printing results.

They provide one-stop solutions for ink-related issues. Our products are exported to the United States, Italy, Russia, Iran, Egypt, Libya, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Brazil, Venezuela, Ecuador, Mexico, Indonesia, Vietnam, South Africa, Ethiopia, Nigeria and other countries.

Color miracles created by Aman! Their inks bring stunning color performance to your designs on various materials. They are committed to offering competitive products to help you achieve business goals. “Quality is our culture.”



Jinan Apollo Ink Co., Ltd. (Booth No.: T4017B)

Apollo inks include a full range of solvent-based printing inks, eco-solvent outdoor photo inks, low-odor eco-friendly inks, UV inks, pigment inks, DTF inks, sublimation inks, disperse inks, reactive inks, outdoor pigment inks, pigment & dye inks for corrugated paper printing, and latex inks.



Shanghai Donghua Haitian Import & Export Co., Ltd. (Booth No.: 3031)

DuPont Pigment Inks, Direct Disperse Inks, Direct Reactive Inks, Pre-treatment Auxiliaries.



Guangzhou Sunflower Industrial Co., Ltd. (Booth No.: 3009, 3010)

Founded in 2018, the company has been deeply engaged in the digital printing industry.It focuses on the R&D, production and sales of textile inks. Main products include high-concentration disperse inks, textile direct-to-film pigment inks, DTF pigment inks, pretreatment liquids, etc. They have their own R&D and production team.

Adhering to the business philosophy of “People-oriented, Reputation first, Customer first, Quality priority”, they welcome guests from all over the world. New and existing customers are warmly welcome to discuss cooperation with them.