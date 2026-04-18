AAFA issues heat-stress guide as extreme heat becomes a supply-chain risk

The new guidance signals that heat stress is no longer just a factory-floor welfare issue. It is becoming a sourcing, compliance and operational resilience issue for the global apparel and footwear industry.

The American Apparel & Footwear Association has published a new Guide to Protecting Workers from Heat Stress, giving brands, suppliers and manufacturers a practical framework for reducing heat-related risks across global supply chains. AAFA says the guidance is intended to be operational rather than symbolic, with recommendations that factories and buyers can implement to mitigate excessive heat conditions and respond more effectively when extreme-heat days occur.

The timing is significant. Heat stress is becoming a material labor and production issue as temperatures rise in many of the industry’s major sourcing hubs. The International Labour Organization estimates that excessive workplace heat contributes to 18,970 deaths and 22.87 million occupational injuries each year globally.

AAFA’s guidance focuses on actions factories can operationalize, including setting maximum workplace heat thresholds, introducing structural mitigation measures, adjusting workloads and water and bathroom breaks based on heat conditions, and establishing heat-stress education and medical-monitoring programs. It also stresses the need for a more regular and explicit dialogue between buyers and suppliers, reflecting the reality that heat risk cannot be managed by factories alone if purchasing practices remain unchanged.

That buyer-supplier dimension is one of the guide’s most commercially important elements. In apparel supply chains, heat stress can affect productivity, attendance, quality consistency, lead times and worker retention. Treating it as a shared responsibility pushes the issue closer to sourcing strategy and vendor management rather than leaving it solely in compliance departments.

AAFA says the guide was developed with input from stakeholders across the supply chain, including retailers, brands, manufacturers, material suppliers, academia and other organizations, and that it will be reviewed regularly and updated annually.

For the industry, the message is clear: climate adaptation is moving from abstract ESG language into the practical operating rules of global manufacturing.