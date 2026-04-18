RUDOLF brings functional finishing, thermoregulation and odor control to Techtextil 2026

The German specialty chemicals group is using Frankfurt to show how textile auxiliaries are moving beyond basic finishing into a more strategic role at the intersection of performance, durability and sustainability.

will use Techtextil 2026 in Frankfurt to present a set of functional finishing solutions aimed at technical and high-performance textiles, underlining how chemical auxiliaries are increasingly being used to improve product durability, comfort and lifecycle performance rather than simply add surface effects. The company will exhibit from April 21–24 at Hall 9.0, Booth E40.

A central product in the fair presentation is FERAN® SRC, which RUDOLF describes as a soil-release finish for cellulose-based textiles and their blends. The company says it helps remove oil, grease and pigment-based stains, while maintaining a permanently hydrophilic surface without negatively affecting fabric handle. That makes it commercially relevant for technical applications where cleanliness, comfort and repeated wash performance matter together.

RUDOLF is also highlighting RUCO-THERM® PCM BIO MFT, a bio-based thermoregulating finish designed to improve thermal comfort. The company says the product supports climate regulation and positions it as part of the move toward more sustainable high-performance textiles. Separate company materials also describe the finish as microplastic-free and wash-resistant, reinforcing its positioning for technical end uses rather than short-life fashion treatments.

Another notable launch is RUCO-BAC® ROX, developed with Heraeus Precious Metals. RUDOLF says the product uses a catalytic mechanism rather than conventional silver-based biocidal chemistry, generating reactive oxygen species from atmospheric moisture to combat odor-causing and other microorganisms and oxidize residues on the textile surface. Because the function is based on a cyclic redox system, the company is positioning it as a longer-lasting alternative to finishes that are gradually consumed in use.

The portfolio is rounded out by RUCO®-LUB BMN, which RUDOLF describes as a biodegradable sewability finish that reduces friction during sewing, improves surface smoothness and supports tear strength and product longevity.

For technical textile producers, the message is clear: finishing chemistry is increasingly being asked to deliver multiple functions at once — from stain management and thermoregulation to odor control, process efficiency and lower environmental burden.