AAPN Launches Industry-Endorsed Certificate to Build Practical Textile Manufacturing Literacy

The Americas Apparel Producers’ Network (AAPN) has announced the launch of its Certificate in Foundations of Textile Manufacturing, a new competency-based, industry-endorsed credential aimed at strengthening real-world manufacturing literacy across the apparel and textile supply chain.

“Manufacturing literacy has always been a critical capability across the apparel and textile supply chain—especially for emerging talent entering the industry,” said Lynsey Jones, Executive Director of AAPN. “This certificate was created to give early-career professionals and cross-functional teams practical, real-world understanding of how textiles are actually made, by learning directly from the mills themselves.”

What the certificate delivers

The program is designed to close a long-standing knowledge gap between brands, retailers, and manufacturing partners by grounding participants in how textiles are produced in actual mill environments, not classrooms alone. Key outcomes include:

Clearer cross-functional communication

Better sourcing and product decisions

Stronger, more informed supplier relationships

Mill-based, hands-on learning

According to Ron Roach, President of Contempora Fabrics, the curriculum goes deep into applied manufacturing realities:

“We’re teaching participants how to analyze circular knit fabric, understand different constructions, and learn the quality terms used in circular knits. We also focus on how to identify and fix problems when they arise. When you add in the dye houses, woven manufacturing plants, the texturizing plant, and the largest spinning plant in the United States, it becomes an unbelievable educational week for brands and retailers.”

Who the program is for

The certificate is tailored for:

Early-career professionals entering apparel or textile supply chains

Merchandising, sourcing, procurement, product development, design, manufacturing, and operations teams

Sales, marketing, and technical professionals working closely with mills

Cross-functional teams seeking a stronger production foundation

Core competencies covered

Participants earning the certificate demonstrate foundational knowledge across:

Cotton fiber and spinning

Synthetic fiber and spinning

Thread manufacturing

Weaving and knitting

Dyeing and finishing

Delivered through the Carolina Mill Tour

The certificate is currently offered in conjunction with the AAPN Carolina Mill Tour, which in 2025 hosted executives from 12 leading apparel brands across textile and trim facilities in North and South Carolina.

Registration is now open for the 2026 Carolina Mill Tour (March 23–26). Participation is limited, with registration closing February 26 or once capacity is reached.

Why it matters:

As supply chains become more complex and accountability expectations rise, AAPN’s initiative positions manufacturing literacy as a strategic capability, not a niche skill—helping the next generation of apparel leaders make better decisions, faster, and with greater confidence.