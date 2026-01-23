Halogen-Free, Wash-Durable Cotton Fabric Achieves Dual-Flame-Retardant and Antibacterial Performance

Researchers Xu Li, Xiangji Liu, Chenghao Yang, and colleagues have developed a durable multifunctional cotton fabric that simultaneously delivers high-level flame retardancy and antibacterial performance using a halogen-free and formaldehyde-free chemistry. The work addresses a key industry challenge: achieving multifunctionality without compromising safety, sustainability, or fabric integrity.

Scientific innovation at a glance

The treatment is based on AMOTP, a novel flame-retardant antibacterial agent synthesised via polymerisation of phosphorus oxychloride and diethylenetriamine, combined with guanidine-based antibacterial groups. Applied through a one-step finishing process, AMOTP integrates both fire protection and antimicrobial functionality directly into the cotton substrate.

Fire performance results

The treated cotton fabric (C3) demonstrated exceptional flame-retardant behaviour:

Peak Heat Release Rate (PHRR): ↓ 87.98%

↓ Total Heat Release (THR): ↓ 42.97%

↓ Limiting Oxygen Index (LOI): 43.4%

After 50 laundering cycles, the LOI remained at a robust 28.5%, indicating strong durability of the flame-retardant system.

Antibacterial effectiveness

The fabric achieved 99.99% antibacterial efficiency against both E. coli and S. aureus. Importantly, wash durability remained high:

E. coli: 95.87% retained after 50 washes

retained after 50 washes S. aureus: 94.29% retained after 50 washes

This performance positions the fabric well for healthcare, protective clothing, and high-risk interior applications.

Practical relevance for the textile industry

Crucially, the AMOTP treatment preserves the original physical properties of cotton, avoiding stiffness, strength loss, or handle degradation—common drawbacks of multifunctional finishes. The research therefore provides a scalable and application-ready pathway for advanced cotton textiles aligned with tightening fire-safety and hygiene regulations.

Industry relevance: knowledge exchange opportunity

