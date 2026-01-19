Africa’s Top 10 Textile & Apparel Exporting Countries in 2025

In 2025, Africa’s textile and apparel sector is no longer peripheral to global supply chains. Driven by industrial policy reforms, preferential trade access, and buyer demand for diversified sourcing beyond Asia, multiple African countries have moved decisively from raw material exports toward integrated yarn–fabric–garment ecosystems.

Textiles and apparel now play a strategic role across the continent: creating large-scale employment, earning foreign exchange, and anchoring industrialisation strategies. Below is a ranking of the top ten African textile and apparel exporters in 2025, assessed on export scale, industrial capacity, market access, and supply-chain integration.

Tanzania – Cotton-led value addition

Tanzania’s position is anchored in its role as a leading East African cotton producer. Local cotton availability lowers input costs and supports early-stage value addition through ginning, spinning, and weaving. Government-backed agro-industrialisation policies and EAC regional demand underpin gradual export growth, though volumes remain modest compared to continental leaders.

Madagascar – AGOA-driven apparel powerhouse

Madagascar remains one of Sub-Saharan Africa’s most established apparel exporters, with garments accounting for a large share of national exports. AGOA and EU preferences, competitive labour costs, and export processing zones sustain strong US and EU shipments, despite political and logistics risks.

Ghana – Heritage textiles meet niche apparel

Ghana blends cultural textiles (kente, wax prints) with growing factory-based apparel production. Industrialisation programmes such as One District, One Factory have expanded SME capacity, particularly for uniforms and workwear. Exports are still regionally focused but increasingly niche, ethical, and brand-led.

Mauritius – Premium, compliance-led exports

Mauritius has transitioned from volume to value-driven apparel exports, supplying high-quality garments to Europe. Rising costs have been offset by automation, integrated services, and strong ESG compliance, keeping Mauritius relevant to premium buyers despite competition from lower-cost producers.

Kenya – AGOA scale supplier

Kenya remains a volume leader under AGOA, exporting denim, knitwear, and casualwear primarily to the US. Export Processing Zones, port improvements, and private investment underpin competitiveness. Gradual diversification beyond AGOA is underway but remains limited.

Ethiopia – Industrial park-driven scale-up

Ethiopia is Africa’s most ambitious mass-production apparel hub, built around large industrial parks such as Hawassa and Bole Lemi. Competitive wages and vertical infrastructure attract global brands, though forex constraints and macro risks continue to test resilience.

Tunisia – Europe-facing technical excellence

Tunisia dominates North African textile exports, excelling in knitwear, technical textiles, and premium apparel. Proximity to Europe enables short lead times, positioning Tunisia as a Tier-1 supplier for complex, quality-sensitive EU orders.

Morocco – Fast-fashion responsiveness hub

Morocco has become a strategic near-shoring hub for Europe, combining speed, flexibility, and modern infrastructure. Free trade agreements, sustainability investments, and efficient ports make Morocco one of Africa’s most competitive apparel exporters in 2025.

Egypt – Vertical integration and cotton advantage

Egypt’s strength lies in long-staple cotton, large-scale spinning and weaving, and vertically integrated garment manufacturing. Major investments in textile cities and factory modernisation sustain exports to the US, EU, and Middle East, keeping Egypt among Africa’s top exporters by value.

South Africa – Diversified, high-value leader

South Africa leads Africa’s textile and apparel exports due to its diversified industrial base. Beyond apparel, exports include technical textiles, industrial fabrics, and specialised products. Strong logistics, localisation policies, and regional market access give South Africa a structural advantage over peers.

Strategic takeaway

Africa’s textile rise is not uniform, but it is structural. The continent’s leading exporters fall into three clear models:

Near-shoring specialists (Morocco, Tunisia) Scale-driven apparel hubs (Ethiopia, Kenya, Madagascar) Integrated, diversified producers (South Africa, Egypt)

As global apparel sourcing becomes more multi-polar, Africa’s relevance will increasingly be defined not by low wages alone, but by trade access, speed, compliance, and industrial depth. In that context, the countries ranked above are not just exporters — they are emerging anchors of the next global textile geography.