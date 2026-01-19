Solena Materials Accelerates Commercialisation with New London Pilot Facility Ahead of 2027 Fibre Launch

Solena Materials, the London-based biomaterials startup using artificial intelligence to design plastic-free, protein-based fibres for luxury and high-performance textiles, has taken a decisive step toward commercialisation with the announcement of a major relocation.

Preparing for its first commercial product launch in 2027, Solena is moving into a new pilot manufacturing facility in North Acton, part of Imperial College London’s latest innovation and advanced manufacturing hub, located in the heart of WestTech London. The move follows the company’s £5.1 million seed round in 2025 and marks a transition from laboratory-scale breakthroughs to scalable, pre-industrial production.

From lab science to scalable fibre production

The new pilot facility provides the space and infrastructure required to:

Advance Solena’s computationally designed protein materials

Optimise fibre manufacturing processes

Prepare for industrial-scale technology transfer

With the capacity to produce up to two tonnes of fibre per year, the site will allow Solena to supply its existing premium athleisure and luxury brand partners while laying the groundwork for full commercial roll-out.

Staying embedded in London’s deep-tech ecosystem

Solena’s growth has been closely tied to Imperial’s innovation ecosystem. The company originated in the Imperial Incubator, later moving into the I-HUB at Imperial’s White City Deep Tech Campus with support from the London BioFoundry. The new North Acton facility represents a step-change in scale while keeping the company in London at a time when many deep-tech ventures relocate elsewhere.

Remaining in the capital allows Solena to:

Maintain close access to world-leading scientific talent and research infrastructure

Stay embedded in the WestTech London innovation corridor

innovation corridor Position itself strategically within the HS2 Growth Corridor at a pivotal expansion phase

AI-designed fibres and job creation

Solena uses AI-driven computational biology to design next-generation, plastic-free protein fibres intended to compete with — and ultimately replace — petroleum-based synthetics in demanding textile applications.

The relocation also enables the company’s next phase of recruitment and job creation, reinforcing Imperial’s role as a global leader in scientific translation and innovation-led enterprise.

“Solena has grown through our innovation ecosystem,” said John Anderson, Chief Investment Officer at Imperial College London. “Its journey is a perfect example of how deep science ventures can scale in WestTech London and how innovation is driving growth, not just for London, but across the UK.”

Bottom line:

With its new pilot facility, Solena Materials is moving decisively from scientific breakthrough to manufacturable reality — positioning AI-designed, plastic-free protein fibres as a credible, scalable alternative for the future of luxury and high-performance textiles.