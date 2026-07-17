AI moves from supply-chain forecasting to operational decision-making

For apparel companies, the competitive advantage will not come from adding chatbots, but from connecting reliable demand, inventory, supplier and compliance data to faster decisions.

Artificial intelligence is entering a more consequential phase in retail and apparel supply chains, moving beyond isolated forecasting tools towards systems that support planning, sourcing, inventory allocation and disruption response.

A recent McKinsey analysis describes AI as an operational imperative for retailers, with established analytical models already producing value in demand forecasting, pricing and inventory management. Generative AI adds a more accessible interface, allowing planners to interrogate complex operational data and convert recommendations into actions using natural-language tools.

Forecasting becomes more granular

Fashion companies can combine sales history with weather, promotions, online searches, local demand and product attributes to forecast at SKU, colour, size and location level. Better forecasts can improve purchasing quantities, replenishment and markdown timing—areas where fashion’s short product cycles and high assortment complexity create persistent risk.

McKinsey estimates that AI-enabled forecasting can reduce forecast errors by 20–50%, although outcomes vary by business, data quality and implementation. In distribution operations, the consultancy identifies potential inventory reductions of 20–30% and logistics-cost savings of 5–20%.

Decisions connect across functions

The larger opportunity is to link demand signals with material procurement, factory capacity, transport, warehousing and store allocation. AI-supported digital twins can simulate production delays, supplier failures, freight disruption or demand changes before planners commit resources.

This matters for apparel companies because optimising one function in isolation can transfer cost elsewhere. A cheaper sourcing decision may increase lead time, inventory exposure or airfreight requirements. An integrated model can evaluate these trade-offs across the full supply chain.

AI can also help extract supplier data, review documentation and flag missing information for traceability, labour and environmental compliance. However, automated outputs still require validation, particularly where unreliable data could affect purchasing or regulatory decisions.

Data remains the bottleneck

Fragmented enterprise systems, inconsistent product codes and incomplete supplier records remain major barriers. McKinsey’s wider research found that although AI investment is widespread, only 1% of surveyed executives considered their organisations mature in deployment.

The next competitive divide will therefore be organisational rather than purely technological. Apparel businesses that standardise data, define decision rights and embed AI into planning workflows will advance faster than companies running disconnected pilots without measurable operational objectives.