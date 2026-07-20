Italian machinery makers target Bangladesh’s next textile investment cycle

Italian suppliers are positioning automation, energy efficiency and flexible production as Bangladesh upgrades from high-volume garment manufacturing towards higher-value textiles.

Italy is intensifying its commercial engagement with Bangladesh after exports of Italian textile machinery to the country increased 17% to about €71 million in 2025.

A delegation organised by the Association of Italian Textile Machinery Manufacturers, ACIMIT, and the Italian Trade Agency held technical workshops and business meetings in Dhaka on July 7 and Chattogram on July 9. The mission brought machinery suppliers together with Bangladeshi textile and apparel executives to discuss investment, technology transfer and industrial modernisation.

Machinery demand regains momentum

The delegation included companies supplying technologies for dyeing and finishing, digital printing, fabric handling, dispensing, quality control and other textile processes. Participating manufacturers included Color Service, Corino Macchine, Danti, Durst, L.A.I.P., Lawer, Monti-Mac, MS Printing Solutions, Roj, Pentek, Pinter Caipo, Reggiani Macchine, Salvadè, Tecnorama and Ugolini.

Bangladesh is becoming increasingly important for Italy’s machinery industry. Asia absorbed around 40% of Italian textile-machinery exports in 2025, valued at €667 million. The Italian sector comprises roughly 300 manufacturers, exports about 86% of its production and serves customers in more than 130 countries.

The upgrading agenda

Bangladesh has built its export strength primarily around large-scale garment manufacturing. Its next investment phase will require greater productivity, product diversification and stronger upstream capabilities in fabrics, finishing and technical processing.

Italian suppliers are therefore emphasising flexible, customised and energy-efficient equipment rather than capacity expansion alone. Automation, digital process control, reduced water and chemical use, and consistent quality are becoming more important as international buyers demand shorter lead times, improved traceability and lower environmental impact.

Italian Ambassador Antonio Alessandro said Bangladesh’s future competitiveness would depend on advanced machinery, innovative materials and more sustainable production. Bilateral trade between Italy and Bangladesh exceeds €2 billion, with Italy importing around €1.6 billion of Bangladeshi goods.

Investment barriers remain

Machinery partnerships must still overcome financing constraints, energy insecurity, regulatory complexity and shortages of advanced technical skills. Equipment purchases deliver limited value without trained operators, preventive maintenance, process engineering and reliable utilities.

The next signal will be whether the meetings generate confirmed machinery orders, joint training programmes or local service partnerships. Bangladesh’s ability to move into higher-value manufacturing will depend not only on acquiring European technology, but on sustaining its productivity after installation.