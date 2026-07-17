ISKO brings circular materials and tactile denim to Bluezone Munich

The FW27–28 collection combines expanded colour systems, lightweight constructions and RE&UP-powered materials as denim mills compete on both sensory design and circularity.

ISKO is presenting its Autumn/Winter 2027–28 denim collection at Bluezone Munich, placing colour, texture and touch at the centre of its seasonal development strategy.

The collection combines fashion-led surface engineering with materials incorporating RE&UP’s next-generation recycling platform. ISKO is positioning the range as evidence that circular inputs can support premium appearance, comfort and technical performance rather than remain confined to basic or visibly recycled fabrics.

Colour becomes a technical platform

The collection’s Supreme Colors concept spans multiple product families and focuses on adaptable shade development, pronounced yarn character and controlled fading.

ISKO says the fabrics are designed to work with laser finishing, enabling manufacturers to create high-definition visual effects while reducing reliance on conventional abrasion-intensive treatments. The emphasis on fast-fading behaviour also responds to demand for authentic vintage character and greater variation across finished garments.

A second direction, Iconic Craft, uses layered structures, surface treatments and engineered finishes to make texture a primary design feature. The fabrics range from heritage constructions to more experimental, technology-influenced appearances.

Comfort reshapes denim construction

ISKO Wondersoft addresses the continued migration of comfort expectations from activewear into denim. The concept uses softer, more fluid constructions intended to retain durability while improving drape and hand feel.

Four capsule ranges translate the broader strategy into specific commercial applications. City Glam 2.0 combines matte and glossy surfaces; D.Lite 2.0 focuses on lightweight, flexible denim; Chino’s Utility updates navy and beige workwear-inspired fabrics; and Natural Meal uses off-white and ecru shades with pronounced material texture.

Alongside the main range, ISKO Luxury by PG is introducing H.A. HUMAN ART, developed by Paolo Gnutti. The line explores tailored structures, textured black fabrics, multicoloured weaves, faux-fur effects and reverse-side printing, with an emphasis on analogue craft in an increasingly AI-influenced design environment.

The commercial test will be whether brands convert these concepts into scalable collections with verified recycled content, repeatable finishing performance and prices acceptable beyond the premium market.