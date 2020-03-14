Air natural drying patent for home and fashion industries

The home decor industry is recording a huge increase and always changing, but never hit by recession. And the core of those industries is fabrics. Thus, fabrics producers have very special needs: different production processes to choose among and to be able to finish any kind of fabric. They need versatile textile machinery that can be both fashion- and home decor-specific; a patented machinery that knows how to use air natural drying talent, adding specific processes for any kind of fabrics; a machinery that guarantees a high quality product and a strong business collaboration with the producing company. They need AIRO®24 in its most recent version, patented by Biancalani.

As per home decor industry, an open-fiber chenille fabric may be perfect to realize sofa slipcovers that are aesthetically great and heavy-duty at the same time. And let’s not forget towels. Very often, towel textiles are soft to the touch, but they have poor performances as per their absorbent power. That happens because of silicons and chemical softeners necessary to give fabrics that misleading soft hand.

The latest version of AIRO®24 guarantees all the above-mentioned results. The fabric producer will experience both significant savings and benefits thanks to the mechanical softening action that makes chemical products unnecessary and to the final client satisfaction. In fact, AIRO®24 not only perfectly dries fabrics, but it improves their quality.

TClab – Technologist Club Laboratory is the technological division of Biancalani, where most suitable solutions are found together with the client, ensuring expertise and discretion. Results are certified by the label AIRO® HAND – Guaranteed by Biancalani, ensuring the original AIRO® HAND effect of a fabric finished in a Biancalani machine.