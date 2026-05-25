Industrial fabrics market to reach $320.6 billion as technical textiles move deeper into core industries

Growth in automotive safety, protective clothing, filtration, medical textiles and infrastructure is turning industrial fabrics into one of the most commercially important technical-textile categories.

The global industrial fabrics market is projected to almost double over the next decade, rising from $174.86 billion in 2025 to $320.56 billion by 2035, according to SNS Insider. The market is expected to grow at a 6.27% CAGR during 2026–2035, supported by demand from automotive, aerospace, construction, medical, agriculture and industrial safety applications.

Automotive remains the anchor

Automotive was the largest application segment in 2025, accounting for 31.78% of the market. Industrial fabrics are used in airbags, seat belts, tyre reinforcement, upholstery and filtration systems, making them central to vehicle safety, durability and lightweighting strategies.

Medical textiles are forecast to be the fastest-growing application, driven by demand for surgical gowns, masks, wound-care materials, filters, antimicrobial fabrics and disposable healthcare textiles. This is a significant signal for nonwoven manufacturers and converters seeking higher-value, less fashion-dependent markets.

Protective clothing and geotextiles gain weight

By end use, protective clothing led with 29.84% share in 2025, reflecting tighter workplace safety requirements in construction, chemicals, oil and gas, manufacturing and heavy industry.

Geotextiles are expected to be the fastest-growing end-use category as infrastructure, road construction, soil reinforcement, drainage and erosion-control projects expand across developed and emerging markets. This creates opportunities for producers of durable woven, nonwoven and composite textile structures.

Polyester dominates, but advanced materials rise

Polyester remained the leading material type with 37.56% share in 2025, helped by cost efficiency, tensile strength, abrasion resistance and broad industrial availability. Woven fabrics also dominated by construction type, with 44.72% share, while nonwovens are forecast to grow fastest due to filtration, hygiene, medical and geotextile demand.

Regionally, North America held the largest share at 34.62% in 2025, while Asia Pacific is projected to grow fastest at 8.44% CAGR, driven by industrialisation, infrastructure spending and manufacturing growth in China, India, Japan and Southeast Asia.

The next competitive frontier will be performance-plus-sustainability: recyclable fibers, compliant chemistries, smart textiles, aramid, glass fiber and composite fabrics that can meet stricter safety, environmental and operational requirements.