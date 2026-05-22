FESPA global print expo 2026 returns to Barcelona with record ambition and six co-located shows

Europe’s premier event for the print, signage, and visual communications industry is in full swing at Fira Barcelona Gran Via, as the FESPA Global Print Expo 2026 unites six specialized exhibitions under one roof for the first time Barcelona features six co-located exhibitions — FESPA Global Print Expo, European Sign Expo, Personalisation Experience, Textile, Corrugated, and WrapFest — offering visitors a comprehensive view of the latest innovations in wide-format printing, signage, vehicle wrapping, textile printing, and packaging.

Running from May 19 to 22, the 2026 edition has transformed Barcelona into the global capital of print innovation. Organizers report strong attendance with expectations of over 14,000 international visitors and more than 550 exhibitors showcasing the latest advancements in wide-format, digital, screen, and textile printing, alongside signage, personalisation, corrugated packaging, and vehicle wrapping technologies.

Strong Momentum in Barcelona

The current Barcelona edition has been buzzing with live machinery demonstrations, new product launches, sustainability-focused sessions, and high-energy networking. The expanded Sustainability Pavilion has been a major draw, reflecting the industry’s growing focus on eco-friendly practices and circular economy solutions.

With the 2026 event still ongoing, organisers are already looking ahead. Full details and exhibitor information for the Munich 2027 show will be released in the coming months following the conclusion of this year’s Barcelona edition.

2027 Return to Munich Confirmed

FESPA’s move back to Munich marks a return to a city that last hosted the event in 2023. The venue is widely praised for its excellent facilities and strong transport connections, making it highly accessible for both European and international attendees.

Michael Ryan, Head of FESPA Global Print Expo, said:

“Following this year’s show in Barcelona, I’m delighted to confirm that FESPA Global Print Expo and its co-located events will return to Munich in 2027. We look forward to being back in Germany to strengthen our connections with regional markets and reconnect with our German community.”

He added: “Munich will offer a wealth of opportunities across print, signage, wrapping, textiles and more. We look forward to welcoming you there.”

In addition to the main exhibitions, the 2027 events will also bring back the prestigious FESPA Awards, the popular World Wrap Masters competition, and Club FESPA networking.