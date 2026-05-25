Cotton Incorporated releases new U.S. Cotton LCA based on 753 growers

The study gives brands a more transparent baseline for cotton sourcing, but also shows why methodology matters as much as headline carbon numbers.

Cotton Incorporated has released a new ISO-compliant, critically reviewed life cycle assessment of U.S. cotton fiber production, using primary data from 753 growers across 17 states. The study evaluates cotton’s environmental impacts from field to gin, giving brands, retailers and supply-chain partners a more detailed view of where U.S. cotton’s footprint is created and where improvements can be targeted.

Fertilizer, field emissions and irrigation dominate

The LCA identifies fertilizer production, on-farm field emissions and irrigation as the main impact drivers. Fertilizer-related impacts are important across several environmental categories, while irrigation is especially significant for water-related indicators. This provides a practical improvement map for growers and cotton programmes: better nutrient management, precision agriculture, soil-health practices, irrigation efficiency and lower-impact fertilizer systems are likely to deliver the most meaningful reductions.

The study reports that producing 1 kg of U.S. cotton fiber generates 1.45 kg of fossil CO₂-equivalent emissions at the cradle-to-gate stage. When biogenic carbon flows are included, such as carbon stored in soil and temporarily in the fiber, the modelled net result is -0.264 kg CO₂e per kg of fiber within the defined boundary.

A broader environmental profile

Importantly, the study does not restrict cotton’s environmental profile to carbon alone. It also assesses water use and scarcity, energy demand, air-quality impacts and nutrient-related indicators. That broader scope is increasingly relevant as brands face pressure to support sustainability claims with product-level evidence rather than generic fiber narratives.

Cotton Incorporated said the study was critically reviewed by an independent three-person expert panel, making it one of the more transparent datasets available for U.S. cotton production.

Why brands should read carefully

The most important technical message may be methodological. Sensitivity analysis showed that impacts can vary by more than 50% depending on allocation methods and background datasets. That means brands should avoid comparing fiber LCAs simplistically unless boundaries, assumptions and carbon-accounting rules are aligned.

For sourcing teams, the LCA provides a stronger baseline for U.S. cotton. For growers and industry bodies, it identifies where the next gains must come from: fertilizer efficiency, irrigation management, soil health and more consistent measurement.