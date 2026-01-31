Alar Silk Road New Materials and ANDRITZ commissioned three advanced spunlace lines in Xinjiang to boost hygiene and medical nonwovens

Alar Silk Road New Materials and ANDRITZ have successfully commissioned three neXline spunlace production lines in a crosslapped configuration at Alar’s manufacturing site in Aral City, Xinjiang. The investment significantly expands Alar’s capacity to supply high-quality hygiene and medical nonwovens, while reinforcing the region’s move toward a more resource-efficient and sustainable industrial ecosystem.

Technology & performance

The new ANDRITZ neXline spunlace systems are designed to process viscose and/or cotton fibres, producing nonwoven fabrics that meet the stringent quality requirements of hygiene and medical applications. Key performance advantages include:

Excellent web uniformity and consistent fibre distribution

Operational impact

According to Xueyan Li, General Manager of Alar Silk Road New Materials, the lines have been operating reliably and safely since November, with ongoing optimisation focused on process efficiency and energy use. Chairman Quanzhi Feng highlighted the record-time commissioning of the first line as evidence of ANDRITZ’s technical capability and a strong foundation for future capacity expansion.

Strategic significance

Beyond capacity growth, the project supports Alar’s broader sustainability strategy. By leveraging Xinjiang’s abundant cotton resources and exploring renewable raw materials—including converting reed into high-value pulp—the company is aligning nonwoven production with circular economy principles.

ANDRITZ and Alar plan to deepen cooperation in innovation, digitalisation, and energy efficiency, positioning the Aral City site as a modern, internationally competitive hub for hygiene and medical nonwovens in western China.

Bottom line:

The commissioning of three crosslapped neXline spunlace lines marks a major step for Alar Silk Road New Materials—combining high-performance nonwoven technology with regional resource efficiency and long-term sustainability goals.