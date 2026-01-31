Epson launches SureColor G9000, its first high-production roll-to-roll DTFilm printer for industrial textile transfer printing

Epson has unveiled the SureColor G9000, a high-production Direct-To-Film (DTFilm) printer designed for commercial garment decorators and textile producers seeking speed, reliability, and minimal maintenance. The G9000 expands Epson’s DTFilm portfolio alongside the SC-G6000 and marks the company’s first industrial-scale, roll-to-roll DTFilm system.
Why it matters
DTFilm has emerged as one of the fastest-growing digital textile printing segments, with forecast annual growth of ~8%, while traditional DTG volumes decline. By targeting high-volume production, Epson positions the G9000 as a scalable alternative for decorators moving beyond small-format or manual DTFilm workflows.
Key technical highlights
- PrecisionCore Micro TFP printhead (2.64”) with symmetrical nozzle layout for high throughput and image consistency
- 1200 × 600 dpi default resolution, balancing speed and print quality
- Built-in front heater and after-heater, improving ink fixation and preventing ink drip
- 1.6-litre UltraChrome DF ink pouches for sustained production runs
- Roll width up to 1,626 mm, covering all common DTFilm media sizes
- User-replaceable printheads, reducing downtime and service costs
- Automated daily maintenance, including fabric wiper cleaning and suction-cap cleaning
- Operator-friendly interface, with 4.3-inch touchscreen, signal lamp, and internal lighting
Workflow & ecosystem
The printer ships with Epson Edge Print Pro and Fiery Digital Factory Epson Production Edition RIP software, while remaining compatible with leading third-party RIPs. Epson will sell the G9000 as a printer-only unit, with certified partners supplying powder shakers, curing units, films, powders, and consumables.
Industry positioning
According to Grant Cooke, Product Manager at Epson Europe, the G9000 responds directly to market demand for higher productivity, greater reliability, and reduced hands-on maintenance, while leveraging proven technologies from Epson platforms such as the SC-R5000 and SC-F3000.
Availability
The Epson SureColor G9000 will be available globally through authorised Epson resellers starting Summer 2026.
Bottom line:
With the G9000, Epson makes a decisive move to industrialise DTFilm printing—offering a fully integrated, high-throughput platform aimed at production-scale textile transfer workflows rather than entry-level decoration.