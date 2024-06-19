Alex Zucchi elected as the new president of CEMATEX

CEMATEX, the European Committee of Textile Machinery Manufacturers, announced the appointment of Alex Zucchi as its new president. Alex Zucchi was elected at the General Assembly held on 14 June 2024.



Alex Zucchi has been active in CEMATEX, having been involved in the ACIMIT delegation since 2015. He is the immediate past president of ACIMIT, and continues to be a staunch advocate of the sustainability cause, including promotion of the ACIMIT green label and the recycling of textile machinery. Currently, he is the managing director and partner of Ferraro, a manufacturer specialising in finishing machinery.



Following Alex Zucchi’s election, the General Assembly expressed its gratitude to the outgoing president, Ernesto Maurer, who led the association with enthusiasm and professional competence for four years. Ernesto Maurer will continue to be involved in CEMATEX as its vice president.



In his first comments as the new president of CEMATEX, Alex Zucchi said: “It is a great honour to be appointed and I would like to thank the Assembly for the trust placed in me. I would also like to express my gratitude to former president Ernesto Maurer for his accomplishments during his tenure to strengthen the role of CEMATEX on the international scene.”