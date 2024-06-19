Textile_recycling_startup_bags_ACHEMA_Award_2024

A start-up named re.solution which focused on textile recycling, has emerged as the winner of the ACHEMA Start-up Award 2024.



This competition, targeting tech-driven entrepreneurs and scientists, was organized for the 4th time by DECHEMA, High-Tech Gründerfonds and Business Angels FrankfurtRheinMain. Emphasizing the significance of sustainability and digitalization, start-ups continue to shape the process industry’s trajectory, as evidenced by the quality and number of entries.



The winning firm uses a unique chemical process driven by renewable energy and characterized by low water and chemical usage for recycling textiles that contain polyester. With their innovation and business plan, re.solution, Aachen/Germany, prevailed against 9 other finalists.



Among these sustainable initiatives was re.solution, conceived at RWTH Aachen University in 2023, aiming to resolve the growing problem of textile waste through chemical recycling. The start-up’s proprietary method consumes less water and chemicals while functioning on renewable energy, ensuring a smaller carbon footprint compared to related technologies.



Designed to accommodate recycling challenges like impurity removal and fiber blend recycling, this process is economically competitive due to its high product quality and durability. The start-up’s goal is to establish and manage industrial-scale facilities.



Impressed by re.solution’s innovative concept, solid business plan, and process scalability, the jury selected it as the winner amidst tough competition. The other finalists have also developed interesting concepts that appeal to investors and industrial partners and demonstrate the variety and ingenuity in the start-up ecosystem.



Since 2015, the ACHEMA Start-up Award is sponsored every 3 years by DECHEMA Gesellschaft für Chemische Technik und Biotechnologie e.V., DECHEMA Ausstellungs-GmbH, Business Angels FrankfurtRheinMain e.V., all Frankfurt/Germany, and High-Tech Gründerfonds, Bonn/Germany. The ACHEMA Start-up Award is also supported by the German Chemical Society (GDCh), the Association of German Engineers (VDI), the German Chemical Industry Association (VCI), the AiF InnovatorsNet, BCNP Consultants, the Business Angels Network Germany and the Forum Startup Chemie.